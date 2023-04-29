Website Logo
  • Saturday, April 29, 2023
Entertainment

Fawad Khan to his Indian fans: ‘I’m grateful for your love and for nurturing and praising my talent’

Khan can be currently seen in his latest outing Money Back Guarantee.

Fawad Khan (Photo credit: STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is a popular name in India. He has been a part of some commercially and critically successful Bollywood films in the past, including Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Khan, who can be currently seen in his latest outing Money Back Guarantee (2023), recently spoke to BBC Urdu and opened up about the immense amount of love he receives from his fans across the border.

“For my Indian fans, I am grateful for your love and for nurturing and praising my talent. I am very grateful and I have a lot of love for you all,” he said.

The actor went on to add, “Pre-2016, whatever time I spent in India with my fans and my friends, it is a memory that will live on with me forever. Even now, when you guys appreciate my work, it fulfils my heart and gives me comfort. And it puts a smile on my face. Thank you so much.”

Khan further spoke about his love for acting and why he loves this profession so much. “I will say this for myself and not others but as actors, sometimes there are characters that you don’t feel like doing, that your heart does not settle on. So, you naturally don’t do it with all honesty. But what you do with utmost sincerity and you perform what is genuinely close to your heart, then there’s no bigger reward than that,” Khan said. “Money, awards, all of them come short in front of that. As an actor, you are your best judge and I think you’re also your biggest audience. You play the biggest role in your career, boosting your self-confidence and I think every actor has experienced this once where they felt that a performance was the best they could’ve done. That’s the most beautiful thing about acting.”

