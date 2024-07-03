Fawad Khan likely to make a Bollywood comeback

Aarti Bagdi has come on board to direct the project, which will be shot entirely in the UK.

Fawad Afzal Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Pakistani star Fawad Khan is expected to return to Indian cinema with a rom-com, which also stars Vaani Kapoor.

“Fawad Khan has a massive international pull given his popularity amongst South Asians worldwide. He has also been a part of the Marvel cinematic universe. Details of this project are being kept under wraps and everyone is tight-lipped about it. The producers will announce this project just before it starts its filming schedule in the UK,” a trade source was quoted as saying.

The rom-com will tell the story of how two broken people come together by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other and ultimately falling in love.

The yet-to-be-titled film is Eastwood Studios’ first international collaboration.

This update has left Fawad Khan’s in India extremely excited. Fawad last starred in a Hindi-language film eight years ago. He has acted in Indian films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor and Sons, and Khoobsurat.