Fawad Khan’s Barzakh premieres at Series Mania Festival in France

The series sees Khan in the role of a single parent.

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed starrer Barzakh poster unveiled at the Series Mania Festival 2023

By: Mohnish Singh

The much-talked-about Pakistan streaming show Barzakh had its world premiere at UGC Ciné Cité on Saturday as part of this year’s Series Mania Festival in France.

Helmed by filmmaker Asim Abbasi, the series features Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in lead roles. Khan and Saeed, who earlier worked together in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, reunited for Barzakh almost after eight years.

Barzakh, produced by Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi, the Indian subcontinent-focused programming block on streamer ZEE5 Global, is the only selection from South Asia at this year’s film festival.

It premiered as part of the International Panorama line-up, a 12-title competitive section. Asim Abbasi, Sanam Saeed, and Franco Giusti along with producer Shailja Kejriwal and production designer Aarij Hashimi attended the world premiere of the series in France.

Shot in Karachi, Barzakh is a family drama centers around an elderly man’s quest for love. It explores intergenerational trauma between fathers and sons. The narrative is framed within a fantastical world of supernatural beings and otherworldly events that reveal the chasms between life, death, and rebirth.

The series sees Fawad Khan in the role of a single parent.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals!

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

