  Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Fawad Khan: ‘It’s still better if we don’t compare Pakistani cinema with the world right now’

Khan is set to return to the silver screen with his much-awaited action-comedy Money Back Guarantee.

Fawad Khan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022), leading Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is set to return to the silver screen with his much-awaited action-comedy Money Back Guarantee.

The actor is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film ahead of its theatrical release on Eid. In a promotional interview, Khan shared his thoughts on the future of the Pakistani film Industry.

When asked if Pakistani cinema will ever be up to par with the global standard, Khan said, “I understand there are good intentions behind this question, as we all have hopes for the [film] industry to grow, to have more employment opportunities and an increase in revenue. However, it’s still better if we do not compare ourselves with the world right now since our opportunities are very limited.”

He further added, “You cannot compare a film that has a budget of 15 to 20 crores here with a film with a $500 or 400 million budget. Even if we talk about our neighbouring country [India], they have budgets of 300 crores, 400 crores, or 500 crores.”

“The point is that when the market gives you a return, then you invest. So I think the cycle has right now started. When this wheel will rotate, returns will increase and investment in films will increase, the industry on its own will expand,” he added.

Talking further he said, “People’s desire to watch films will grow that ‘Oh, we want to watch it now this film is bigger than the last which was bigger than the one before it’. Right now, to make the comparison is unfair.”

Aside from Khan, Money Back Guarantee also features Kiran Malik, Mani, Gohar Rasheed, and Jan Rambo in important roles. Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram is also set to make his acting debut with the forthcoming film.

It releases on April 21, 2023.

