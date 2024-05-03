Vahbiz Dorabjee: Adventures of a top TV star

Vahbiz Dorabjee

By: Asjad Nazir

POPULAR actress Vahbiz Dorabjee won the hearts of audiences with a winning debut in hit TV serial Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, which ran for just over a year after premiering in 2010.

Although she followed that up with further roles, the versatile actress hasn’t been seen onscreen for a while and is now looking forward to picking up where she left off by taking on more acting challenges. She has remained popular on social media and still has the love of a dedicated fan base that have followed her since the first show.

Eastern Eye caught up with the loveable star to discuss her journey and planned return.

How do you reflect on your acting journey?

I’m grateful for everything god has given me so far and count my blessings because I never knew I would become an actor.

The roles I’ve landed in prominent shows have been a beautiful journey, and I’m very glad to have been a part of them.

What are the fondest memories of your breakout show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani?

It will always hold a special place in my heart because it was my first show and debut role.

I owe thanks to (producer) Ekta Kapoor for casting me in a tailor-made role as Panchi Dobriyal. The amount of fun we had on that show was unparalleled.

We were all so young and shot in places like Film City and the jungle. The memories of being part of such a young cast and crew will always stay with me. We were like one big happy family, and those moments during shooting are cherished dearly.

Why haven’t we seen you much on television for a while?

Nowadays, you might not have seen much of me because we’re living in the digital age. I’ve been busy blogging, but as an actor, I’m eager to explore further. I want to venture into OTT platforms and movies. Every actor dreams of seeing themselves on the silver screen, and I’m no exception. There are many aspirations I have in this regard.

Is finding a good project the biggest challenge you face?

It’s definitely challenging. I receive a lot of wrong and disappointing calls, but that’s just part of the nature of our job. I strongly believe in luck and destiny. I think when the timing is right, things fall into place effortlessly.

What is the plan going forward?

I’m currently auditioning and attending meetings with directors.

My dream now is to be a part of high-quality OTT projects or perhaps movies. It’s a dream I’m really determined to pursue.

What do you prioritise in life today?

I prioritise my work first, along with my happiness and peace, as I believe having these elements enriches life the most. My family is of utmost importance to me.

Do you have a dream role?

I haven’t thought about specific roles. I consider myself a director’s actor because sometimes I’m surprised by the roles I never imagined. It’s the directors and casting directors who envision the right fit, and it has worked out well for me. I couldn’t have imagined myself in some of the roles I’ve been cast in.

You show off a lot of eye catching outfits on your social media handles. How much do you enjoy fashion?

I’m a big fashion enthusiast. I love clothes, shooting, and flaunting new outfits all the time. It’s something I’ve been passionate about since childhood.

What top fashion tip would you give?

I don’t need to give any tips, but now that summer is approaching, it’s advisable to wear light colours such as baby pink, nude, and white, as the heat can be unbearable. Keeping your attire chill and light can help you stay comfortable during the summer months.

What inspires you?

You never know what could inspire you. For me, it’s the love for my work and seeing the smiles on my parents’ faces, knowing I can make them proud. That’s what drives me to work harder. The love from my fans, and the heart-warming DMs they send every day reminds me that I’m not alone.