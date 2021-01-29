Prabhas to join forces with War director Siddharth Anand for his next?

By: Mohnish Singh







Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) star Prabhas is currently neck-deep in work. Not only he is busy wrapping up the final schedule of his much-awaited multi-lingual film Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde, but he is also gearing up to join sets of his two ambitious films, Salaar and Adipurush. In addition to Radhe Shyam, Salaar, and Adipurush, the acclaimed actor has also signed Nag Ashwin’s next which co-stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

The latest we hear that Prabhas is also in talks with Bollywood filmmaker Siddharth Anand for a new film. Just like him, Anand is also busy with multiple projects after delivering a massive blockbuster in the form of War (2019). While he is already filming Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, he has also announced the action thriller Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Sharing details on his project with Prabhas, a source tells a publication, “Siddharth Anand is in talks with Prabhas for what could be the biggest film of his career. It is a stylish action thriller and the director has already had multiple meetings with Prabhas at Hyderabad last year before he commenced work on Pathan. While Prabhas has liked Sid’s idea and vision, he has asked him to come with a bound script and then take a final call. The meetings so far have gone off well.”







Since both Prabhas and Siddharth Anand are currently busy with their respective projects, the duo is expected to kick-off their film in 2022. “Prabhas is booked at-least till Summer 2022, and so is Siddharth Anand. The actor is flooded with offers from South industry as well, asking for his dates from the second half of 2022. However, at present, he has shown interest in doing the Sid Anand actioner,” concludes the source.

