Website Logo
  • Monday, February 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Project K about ‘modern-day avatar of Vishnu,’ reveals producer

With Project K, Deepika Padukone is set to mark her debut in the Telugu film industry.

Project K Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Fronted by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, Project K is one of the most-awaited Indian films which has been creating a lot of noise even before it hit the shooting floor. Apart from the massive cast, the film boasts great VFX and CGI.

Sharing more updates, producer Ashwini Dutt has revealed that the film is now almost 70% complete. “This will be a graphics-heavy film. It has been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it will go on through the course of next year as well. We have completed about 70% of the shoot so far,” he says.

The producer goes on to reveal that they have hired several international stunt coordinators to shoot high-octane action sequences. He also revealed that Project K is about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu. “The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiments. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned,” the producer says.

With Project K, Deepika Padukone is set to mark her debut in the Telugu film industry. The film is being shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and will release on January 12, 2024.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TELEVISION
Priyanka Chopra looks rough and tough in first look of Russo Brothers’ action-packed series Citadel
NEWS
Irrfan Khan would have been my first choice to play Osho: Italian director Lakshen Sucameli
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s The Entertainers show in New Jersey called off due to poor ticket sales
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar’s debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha turns 8: ‘I was proud to be…
Hollywood News
Mindy Kaling receives Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television at Producers Guild of America Awards
Entertainment
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri dedicates latest award for The Kashmir Files to martyr Sanjay Sharma
TELEVISION
Vishal Bhardwaj teams up with SonyLIV for series adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel…
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor says boycott Bollywood calls ‘baseless’: ‘Films are made for entertainment’
Entertainment
Apoorva Charan excited about Joyland’s India, UK release
NEWS
Important to give charity to our own people: Anupam Kher at Global Kashmiri…
FILM
Joyland producer Apoorva Charan excited about film’s India, UK release
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor clarifies his statement about working in Pakistani films: ‘Art is not…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW