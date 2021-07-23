Website Logo
  Saturday, July 24, 2021
Entertainment

Pooja Hegde shares important update on her next Radhe Shyam with Prabhas

Pooja Hegde (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Starring Pooja Hegde and Prabhas in lead roles, Radhe Shyam is one of the most-awaited films of 2021. It was initially slated to enter theatres on July 30. But since the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic disrupted all production activities in India, a small chunk of the film is yet to be shot, which means it will not be hitting cinemas on its scheduled date.

Talking to a publication, Hegde revealed that the team is looking at wrapping up the pending portion within 7-10 days. She also added that the makers will take the final call on the release date of the film after normalcy is restored in the country.

“We still have a small portion left to shoot. The pending shoot will be wrapped up in 7-10 days. The makers will take the final call on the release date after normalcy is restored,” said the actress.

Hegde called Radhe Shyam a mature love story. “Prabhas is doing a romantic after a really long time, and so am I. Radhe Shyam is a mature love drama. I am excited about the film,” she concluded.

Directed by KK Radha Krishna, Radhe Shyam has been shot at some exotic locations in India and abroad. Though the film has primarily been shot in Telugu, it will also release in multiple other languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

In addition to Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the pan-India film also features Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedkar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, and Kunaal Roy Kapur on the ensemble cast.

Made on a whopping budget, Radhe Shyam has been produced by UV Creations and T-Series Films. AA Films has picked up the rights to distribute the film in Hindi. More details on the new release date of the film are expected to arrive soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

