  Saturday, September 11, 2021
Entertainment

Pooja Entertainment denies the reports of offering Kartik Aaryan a three-film deal

Kartik Aaryan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors of this generation. He has been a part of successful films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Recently, there were reports that Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment has offered Kartik a three-film deal. However, the reports turned out to be untrue.

Pooja Entertainment shared the link of a news portal carrying the story and wrote, “No truth to this at all.” However, we are sure this isn’t affecting Kartik’s fans as the actor already has many interesting projects lined up.

Kartik will be seen in movies like Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s production venture. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka will get a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. While the makers haven’t announced the release date officially, there were reports that the film will start streaming in October this year.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani, is slated to hit the big screens on 19th November 2021. The movie is being directed by Anees Bazmee.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production venture was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. But, the makers have decided to change the title, and the new title is not yet announced.

There have been multiple reports about the film’s female lead. It was said that Shraddha Kapoor is being considered to star opposite Kartik, but later there were reports that Kiara has been roped in for the movie.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

