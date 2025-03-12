Skip to content
Nileeka Bose: Sri Lankan choreographer brings Bollywood swagger to British screens

She’s the woman behind the moves in Picture This—where British banter meets Bollywood beats.

Nileeka Bose

Inside 'Picture This': Meet the Sri Lankan choreographer

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 12, 2025
Pooja Pillai

She’s the woman behind the moves in Picture This—the Amazon Prime rom-com where British banter meets Bollywood beats. And in this Eastern Eye exclusive, Nileeka Bose, founder of The Bollywood Co. takes us behind the scenes of a film that’s putting Brit-Desi stories (and dance floors) on the map.

Some people dance to impress. Others dance to express. But for the founder of The Bollywood Co., dance has always been about something deeper: connection. Bridging cultures, generations, and entire continents, one foot tap, shoulder shimmy, and joyful spin at a time.

And nowhere does that connection come alive more vividly than in Picture This, Amazon Prime’s latest Brit-Desi rom-com. Picture This, the latest British rom-com to hit the screens, is a love letter to Bollywood dance, culture, and the universal language of movement. At the heart of this cinematic celebration is a choreographer whose journey is as dynamic as the dance sequences she creates.

That wedding scene? The one where the aunties are clapping in time, the cousins are showing off, and everyone’s lost in the music like it’s their real big day? She’s the woman behind it all.

But her journey didn’t start under the bright lights of Bollywood or even a film set. It started with a 16-year-old girl in Sri Lanka, dancing her way into spaces where she maybe wasn’t even supposed to be yet.

“I was one of the youngest to audition,” she laughs, remembering her early days with a professional dance company. “There were jobs I wasn’t even allowed to do because of my age!” Fast-forward seven years and she was running the place as Assistant Manager. Then came the leap: starting her own venture, The Bollywood Co. or BollyCo.

‘’ It was terrifying. But also, I couldn’t not do it.”

The dream: More than just dance moves

What sets BollyCo apart isn’t just slick choreography or flawless performances. It’s the simple, powerful idea that anybody can dance. And she means it.

“We’ve taught complete beginners, people who’ve never even heard Bollywood music before. We’ve done weddings, festivals, film sets… We want to bring joy, no matter where or who you are.” That joy isn’t just in the big moves but in the little moments, the nervous bride nailing her sangeet steps, the dad who swore he had two left feet finally grooving at his daughter’s reception.

“Dance can elevate anything,” she says. And in Picture This, it absolutely does.

How she landed Picture This: Hint—It started in her inbox!

It wasn’t some huge, glamorous deal. It started with an email. “I sent over my portfolio and had a couple of meetings with the Director,” she explains. But she’s quick to add: “Choreographers often think it’s all about their style. Nope. It’s about translating the director’s vision into movement.”

That humility and adaptability sealed the deal. And once she was on board, she knew what had to be done: make it real. “Long gone are the days when you could just twist lightbulbs and pat dogs and call it Bollywood,” she jokes. “Unless you’re doing satire!”

Nileeka Bose, the creative force behind The Bollywood Co., choreographs culture and connection in Picture This.Instagram/nileeka

Instead, she aimed for authenticity. “Many dancers wore their own Indian outfits. I even brought in some of my personal pieces for them. We didn’t want it to look ‘costumey.’ It had to feel like a real wedding. Because if you’ve ever been to a South Asian wedding, you know that energy can’t be faked.”

Choreographing the chaos: From “nostalgia” to “now”

So how do you choreograph a wedding scene that resonates with Picture This’s Brit-Desi audience? Well, Nileeka tells us exactly how she aced it.

“It wasn’t about inventing something new,” she explains. “It was about tapping into nostalgia, what people who grew up in South Asian families in the UK would recognise. The classic wedding moves, the inside jokes, the way someone’s mum might suddenly join in with a finger wag and steal the spotlight.”

- YouTubeyoutu.be

It’s a love letter to diaspora life. “Our experiences aren’t exactly Bollywood,” she says. “But they’re just as rich. And I love telling those stories, especially on Brit and US projects that show Desi life through a global lens.”

Behind the scenes: 2 takes and zero time

Every set has its chaos moment and for Picture This, it was the wedding credits dance. “It was the last scene of the day, and we were running out of time,” she says. “Total madness.”

But somehow, they nailed it. In just two takes, the scene was done. “Prarthana Mohan, our director, told me I smashed it,” she grins. “She was as surprised as I was!” With ensemble dances, one-shot takes are notoriously tricky. “Everyone had to hit their mark and no room for mistakes. It was stressful, but also electric.”

From Polite Society to Picture This: Two very different vibes

She’s no stranger to Desi film projects. “Working on Polite Society was wild,” she says. “That one was about stunts and action and high energy. Picture This was a lot more grounded. It’s about two brown girls growing up in East London, it’s not Bollywood fantasy, it’s more like, ‘Hey, this could be your cousin’s wedding.’”

And that difference? She loves it. “There’s space for both kinds of stories. We don’t always need to be in Mumbai to tell Desi stories.”

What’s next? Your guess is as good as hers

So, what’s around the corner? She laughs. “I never know! This industry is like… things happen last minute. You could be chilling and then get a call that changes everything.”

Is it nerve-wracking? Sure. But it’s also what makes her tick. “I love that no two days are the same.”

Her advice for aspiring choreographers? Get out there.

“You have to be everywhere. Try everything,” she says. “And don’t think you’re done learning. I’m still learning.”

She’s candid about how unpredictable this career can be. “Some gigs you hustle for, some just fall into your lap. But you have to show up for all of it. Be open.”

Telling stories through dance

In Picture This, dance isn’t just for decoration. It’s the heartbeat of the story. It’s how families connect, how cultures blend, and how joy is made visible. And for her, that’s always been the point.

Sri Lankan-born choreographer Nileeka Bose brings Bollywood energy to British screens in Amazon’s Picture ThisInstagram/nileeka

“Dance is storytelling,” she says. “It’s not just steps. It’s people.”

And something tells me this is just the beginning of her story.

bollywood dance culturebritdesi romcomensemble dancespicture thissouth asian weddingsri lankan choreographerstorytelling through dancenileeka bose

