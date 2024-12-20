Skip to content
Peter Mandelson to be new US ambassador

Mandelson, 71, is set to take up the post in late January, coinciding with US president-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the reports stated.

Mandelson, a prominent ally of former prime minister Tony Blair, was instrumental in rebranding the Labour Party in the 1990s. (Photo: Getty Images)

Dec 20, 2024
VETERAN Labour politician Peter Mandelson has been selected to become the UK's new ambassador to the United States, according to media reports on Thursday. An official announcement is expected on Friday (20).

Mandelson, 71, is set to take up the post in late January, coinciding with US president-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the reports stated. This marks the first time in decades that a political appointee, rather than a seasoned diplomat, will hold the position.

The decision is reportedly causing debate in Britain. It comes amidst concerns about the future of the "special relationship" between London and Washington during Trump’s second presidency.

Keir Starmer’s new Labour government is said to be worried about potential blanket tariffs on imports threatened by Trump and his stance on support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

The Times newspaper, which first reported Mandelson’s appointment, said Starmer was persuaded by Mandelson’s "trade expertise and networking abilities." Mandelson served as the EU trade commissioner from 2004 to 2008.

His new role in Washington signals a significant return to prominence for a figure who last held government office during Gordon Brown's tenure as prime minister in the late 2000s.

Mandelson, a prominent ally of former prime minister Tony Blair, was instrumental in rebranding the Labour Party in the 1990s. He served in several government departments between 1998 and 2001 but resigned twice over scandals. He briefly returned to government in 2008.

Since then, Mandelson has been a member of the House of Lords. He was recently a contender for the University of Oxford’s chancellor role, though the position went to former Conservative leader William Hague last month.

Mandelson’s appointment follows a formal phone call between Starmer and Trump on Wednesday. Downing Street said both leaders agreed to strengthen the UK-US relationship. However, tensions may arise, given past accusations by Trump’s team that Starmer’s Labour party interfered in the US election by supporting Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Despite this, Starmer has highlighted a positive working relationship with Trump, referencing a September dinner meeting in New York where Trump described him as "a very nice guy."

Mandelson has acknowledged the challenges of navigating potential US-EU trade conflicts under Trump, advocating for Britain to "have the best of both worlds."

He will replace Karen Pierce as the ambassador to Washington. Downing Street has declined to comment on the reports.

(With inputs from AFP)

