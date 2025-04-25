Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Leeann Dass on the divine beauty of dance and cultural connection

Eastern Eye caught up with the cool creative making a huge difference to discuss her journey

Leeann Dass

Leeann Dass

Instagram/ leeann_411
Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirApr 25, 2025
Asjad Nazir
See Full Bio

International Dance Day on April 29 is a global celebration of how dance positively impacts lives and brings people together.

Leeann Dass has effectively used the immense power of dance to connect young people in the Caribbean to their Indian cultural roots.

The Trinidad and Tobago-based dancer, choreographer and teacher beautifully blends subcontinental influences with local artistry in her classes and productions. Her 4.1.1 Dance Theatre group not only offers a space to learn but also regularly delivers eye-catching performances, including shows with big-name music stars.

Collectively, she and her students represent an empowered generation, proud of their South Asian heritage. They are also helping to shape creativity in the region.

Eastern Eye caught up with the cool creative making a huge difference to discuss her journey, Indo-Caribbean dance, the secrets of a great performance, and advice for aspiring talents. She also spoke about the immense mental and physical health benefits of dance.

Leeann Dass with her studentsInstagram/ leeann_411

What first connected you to dance?

Watching Bollywood movies at a young age first sparked my love for dance. My mum always dreamed of learning to dance herself, so she made sure to send me for lessons, allowing me to live that dream for both of us.

How do you view your dance journey so far?

My journey has exceeded all my expectations. With passion and determination, I’ve learned that there are no limits to how far you can go.

What is your most memorable moment?

I have many unforgettable moments, but the most special ones are when I see my students performing with love and dedication. Another highlight is our annual dance concert, where all my students come together to showcase their talent in a production I put my heart into.

Which other highlights are you most proud of from your career?

Expanding my dance school to over 300 students and being able to share my knowledge and love for dance has been one of my biggest achievements so far.

How would you describe your style of dance?

My style blends traditional east Indian Bollywood dance with the unique local influences of Trinidad and the Caribbean, incorporating elements of chutney soca to create a vibrant fusion.

Tell us about the Indo-Caribbean dance style.

Indo-Caribbean dance is a beautiful blend of various styles, including classical, folk, Bollywood, and the energetic, Caribbean-inspired chutney soca dance.

Tell us about your dance school.

4.1.1 Dance Theatre has been nurturing dancers for over nine years, with multiple locations across Trinidad and Tobago. With over 300 students aged two and up, our mission is to preserve and celebrate our culture by passing on the art of dance. We’ve performed on many stages both locally and regionally, and have backed up many artists in the chutney soca industry. Our annual dance concert is always a sold-out event, where we create amazing performances for audiences to enjoy. 4.1.1 Dance Theatre has come a long way, is now well established, and our aim is to begin performing internationally, sharing our talent with the world.

As a respected teacher, what advice would you give young dancers?

If you have a passion, chase it relentlessly. Never give up. Determination is the key to success. Keep dancing your way to your dreams.

What, according to you, makes for a great dance performance?

A great dance performance is a perfect balance of choreography, grace, emotions, expression, energy, costuming, coordination, and above all, love.

Do you ever get nervous before going on stage?

Even with years of experience, there are moments when nerves creep in. But I was once told that when you truly love something, that excitement will always be there – it just means you care deeply. How do you feel when you are on stage? The moment I step on stage, I shift into a different mode. The energy takes over, and I lose myself in the performance, giving my absolute best.

What inspires you as a choreographer?

I believe dance is a form of storytelling. Every piece I choreograph tells a story, blending different elements of movement and emotion to create something meaningful.

Tell us about the health benefits of dance.

I believe dance is a powerful form of self-expression that empowers people both mentally and physically. Through dance, individuals build confidence as they learn to move freely, express their emotions, and connect with others without the need for words. Performing – or simply dancing for oneself – can break down self-doubt, allowing people to embrace their bodies and unique abilities.

Tell us about some of the physical health benefits of dance.

Beyond boosting confidence, dance also offers significant health benefits. It improves physical fitness, strengthens muscles, enhances coordination and increases flexibility. Regular dancing can also reduce stress, improve mood and promote mental wellbeing. Whether it is a solo performance, a social dance class, or just dancing in your living room, it allows people to release energy, feel strong and gain a sense of accomplishment – all of which contribute to feeling empowered in their everyday lives. As my students would say, “When we start dancing, we forget the world around us.” This is what dancing is – enjoying that moment as if it is a dream.

Who is your personal dance hero?

Madhuri Dixit has always been my dance inspiration. From a young age, I was captivated by her grace, expressions and flawless movements while dancing.

Why do you love dance so much?

Dance is an essential part of who I am. It gives me freedom, joy and purpose in life. I cannot imagine my life without it – dance is life for me.

bollywood movieschoreographerdancerindian cultural rootsindocaribbean danceinternational dance dayleeann dassmadhuri dixitsouth asian heritagetraditional dance

Related News

Bhavin Bhadresa
Art & Culture

Bhavin Bhadresa: Painting heritage in gold and pop art

marks & spencer
Business

Marks & Spencer suspends online shopping after cyber attack hits systems

Sreeleela
Entertainment

Can Sreeleela fill the big Bollywood void?

Gwyneth Paltrow
Health

Gwyneth Paltrow returns to sourdough and pasta after years of ‘hardcore’ diets

More For You

Everything You Need to Know About the Glastonbury 2025 Ticket Resale

The upcoming resale features a small number of tickets

Getty

Everything you need to know about the Glastonbury Festival 2025 ticket resale

For those who missed out on securing a ticket to Glastonbury Festival 2025 during the initial sale, a limited resale will take place this week. This provides a final opportunity for fans to attend one of the UK's most iconic music festivals.

What is the Glastonbury resale?

The upcoming resale features a small number of tickets that were initially purchased but not paid for in full before the payment deadline. These now become available to the public once again in two separate phases.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hotel Amba Yaalu

At Hotel Amba Yaalu, 75 women handle all roles, including tasks traditionally done by men

Getty

Sri Lanka’s women-run resort defies industry bias

A hotel on the shores of Lake Kandalama in the lush hills of central Sri Lanka opened in January with a unique selling point – its staff are exclusively women.

Hotel Amba Yaalu is designed to promote women in a tourism sector where men hold up to 90 per cent of hotel jobs.

Keep ReadingShow less
BBC Proms 2025

The BBC’s own ensembles are once again central to the festival

BBC

BBC Proms 2025 features historic overnight concert and world premieres in a summer of firsts

The BBC Proms returns in 2025 with a landmark season that redefines the world’s largest classical music festival. Spanning eight weeks from 18 July to 13 September, this year’s programme blends rich tradition with bold innovation, featuring 86 concerts across the UK and introducing new audiences to a truly global celebration of music.

One of the season’s biggest talking points is the first overnight Prom in more than 40 years. Running from 11pm to 7am, this all-night event is curated by organist Anna Lapwood and features pianist and YouTube sensation Hayato Sumino, cellist Anastasia Kobekina, and the Chapel Choir of Pembroke College, Cambridge. Norway’s boundary-pushing Barokksolistene also joins the line-up, led by violinist Bjarte Eike.

Keep ReadingShow less
Turner prize 2025 shortlist

One of the most prestigious awards in the British art world

Getty

Turner prize 2025 shortlist features sculptures from videotape and paintings on war trauma


The shortlist for this year’s Turner Prize has been revealed, highlighting four contemporary artists whose work spans painting, sculpture, photography, and installation, each offering a distinct perspective rooted in personal experience.

Keep ReadingShow less
Deepa Bhasthi on translating 'Heart Lamp': “It’s about carrying an entire culture across”

Deepa Bhasthi

Deepa Bhasthi on translating 'Heart Lamp': “It’s about carrying an entire culture across”

TRANSLATION and writing are similar as both involve interpreting and expressing something that already exists, the English translator of Heart Lamp, shortlisted for the International Booker Prize, said.

A collection of short stories by Banu Mushtaq, a Karnataka-based writer, activist and lawyer, the book was translated from Kannada to English by Deepa Bhasthi. It captures the daily lives of women and girls in Muslim communities in southern India through 12 tales written between 1990 and 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc