Parth Samthaan quits Kasautii Zindagii Kay

After Aamna Sharif replaced Hina Khan as Komolika and Karan Patel stepped into Karan Singh Grover’s shoes to play the iconic character of Mr. Bajaj, Star Plus’ leading show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is set for yet another high-profile exit. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

According to reports, the show’s male lead Parth Samthaan is set to put his papers down as he wants to devote time to his health and other projects, including a Bollywood film. After recovering from COVID 19, the actor resumed shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay last week. The news of him bowing out of the show has come as a shock for his fans.

“Parth wants to now direct his attention towards his health and the other projects he is in talks with. Ekta Kapoor (producer) has been trying to persuade Parth into retainment, but the actor has expressed his wish to opt out. The production, in the meantime, has already started to consider actors to step in Parth’s shoes but are finding it difficult,” a source close to the development informs an online publication.

It is interesting to note that during a recent live session with the same online publication, Parth had talked about a Bollywood project he was in talks for. It looks like the actor has indeed signed that project and hence, he is bidding goodbye to Kasautii Zindagii Kay. An official announcement on the same is, however, still awaited.

According to reports, Parth Samthaan also has a web show on his platter, which is expected to hit an OTT platform soon.

