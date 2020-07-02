Paridhi Sharma cast to topline Star Bharat’s Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi

Actress Paridhi Sharma, who became a household name after playing the female lead in Ekta Kapoor’s historical drama Jodha Akbar and was most recently seen in Patiala Babes on Sony Entertainment Television, has bagged a new television series.

The actress has been roped in to play the female lead in Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ mythological drama Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki for Star Bharat. She has replaced Puja Banerjee on the show.

Talking about the show, Sharma tells an entertainment portal, “Since my childhood, I was the only one who used to always get selected to portray a Devi’s character. Be it Sita, Radha, Parvathi, Bharat Mata… Rather I was popularly known as Maate in my school. I have a very deep connection with the character and there is no sense of nervousness, rather I am thoroughly enjoying the process.”

When asked about her shooting experience in times of the Coronavirus pandemic, the actress says, “Yes, it is indeed very difficult. In fact, I feel we have lost the sense of independence and are trapped in this situation of the pandemic. Every time we have to be so cautious about the environment. I mean even if I touch a single property on the set, the first thought which crosses my mind is, “Is it sanitised or not?” So, yes, the situation is painful and a lot of energy is being consumed in thinking about hygiene issues. But thankfully, I am working with a very renowned channel and production house. So, all the precautions are being taken here to maintain the hygiene of the environment and they are properly following the government guidelines.”

Sharma goes on to say that we should accept this as the new normal. “Eventually, it is extremely important for us to accept this as the new normal because I don’t think this pandemic will subside at least this year. So, it’s better to adapt to this new life and move ahead,” she says in conclusion.