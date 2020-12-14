Pankaj Tripathi joins Akshay Kumar on the cast of Bachchan Pandey

By: Mohnish Singh







Pankaj Tripathi, who never fails to impress audiences with his unrivalled versatility, has teamed up with superstar Akshay Kumar. The award-winning actor has joined Kumar on the cast of his much-awaited film Bachchan Pandey, which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The action entertainer also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi in prominent roles.

To be directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey reunites Pankaj Tripathi with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after Super 30 (2019) and the upcoming sports drama ‘83. This will mark his maiden collaboration with Akshay Kumar.

A source close to the development says, “While Kriti and Pankaj have worked earlier in Luka Chuppi (2019), Pankaj and Akshay will be teaming up for the first time. Both are known for their comic timing and unusual choices and one cannot wait to see the creativity that both these actors create on-screen. Pankaj will be joining Akshay, Kriti, Jacqueline, and Arshad in Jaisalmer from January onwards.”







The source goes on to add, “It was Sajid Sir and Farhad Sir’s idea to rope him for a pivotal role which will add a lot of humour to the storyline. It is a huge ensemble cast that will be shooting together for 90 days. It is going to be a roller coaster ride.”

In Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a gangster, while Kriti Sanon will be seen essaying the character of a journalist. The twist in the tale comes when the paths of the two characters collide and they discover their common passion for cinema.

Set to being production in January, 2021, Bachchan Pandey is expected to enter theatres towards the end of the same year. The makers are yet to lock the new release date.







Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.





