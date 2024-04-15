Padma Lakshmi reveals why she left ‘Top Chef’

Padma Lakshmi (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Padma Lakshmi has opened up about leaving the popular cooking competition series, Top Chef, after hosting 19 seasons for nearly two decades.

The 53-year-old also served as a consulting producer for three seasons, before becoming an executive producer for seven seasons.

In June 2023, Lakshmi surprised fans as she announced her decision to leave the show.

Now, nearly a year later, she has opened up about one of the reasons for her exit and the legacy of the hit series.

“It was really taking a toll on me physically to digest that much food in a day,” she told Harper’s Bazaar about why she left. “I’m really proud of the legacy I helped build in all these countries around the world and for two generations of young people,” she added about leaving a legacy.

“I didn’t know what an amuse-bouche was, and for that reason, I will always root for Top Chef. That’s my family; [My daughter] Krishna grew up on that set. I like to think that I had something to do with the success, but it was time to move on.”

She also attributed the factor of perimenopause to the slowing of her metabolic rate.

“Nobody tells you that about perimenopause. Your t–s get huge,” she said. “I live in the f—king gym.”

Following her exit, season 10 winner Kristen Kish took over as host of the series.

Top Chef Season 21 is currently underway.