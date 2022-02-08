Website Logo
  Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Entertainment

Oscars 2022: India’s Writing With Fire nominated for Best Documentary Feature

Writing With Fire Poster (Photo credit: Rintu Thomas/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian documentary Writing With Fire, directed by debutantes Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards.

The nominations were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on Tuesday evening via the Twitter page of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Writing With Fire chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rintu Thomas (@rintuthomas)

Expressing his excitement over bagging a nomination at Oscars, co-director Ghosh told a newswire, “We are beyond delighted. This is a massive moment for us and for Indian cinema. This film is about fearless Dalit women journalists who are redefining what being powerful means, quintessentially the story of the modern Indian woman.”

Later, Thomas took to Twitter to share her excitement about the film earning a nod at the 2022 Oscars. “Oh My God!!!! Writing With Fire just got nominated for @TheAcademy Award. Oh My God!!!!!!!! #OscarNoms #WritingWithFire,” she captioned the video of her celebrating with Ghosh and their family as the nominations in the category were announced.

The festival favourite film follows this ambitious group of Dalit wonder women – led by their chief reporter, Meera – as the team switches from print to digital in order to stay relevant. Armed with smartphones and the courage and conviction one must be born with, they investigate the incompetence of the local police force, listen to and stand by victims of caste and gender violence, and challenge long-standing, harmful practices that lead to injustice and intimidation.

Other nominees in the category include Ascension, Attica, Flee, and Summer of Soul.

Starring Suriya, director Tha Se Gnanavel’s Tamil courtroom drama Jai Bhim and Priyadarshan’s Malayalam war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which were competing in the Best Picture category, failed to make it to the list of nominations.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

