Nushrat Bharucha likely to topline Raaj Shaandilyaa’s maiden production venture

Writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa, who hit a home run with his debut directorial Dream Girl (2019) with Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha, is on a roll! After the rousing success of Dream Girl, he has been busy writing scripts for several prominent production houses in Bollywood.







Making the most of the lockdown period, Shaandilyaa has also chalked out plans to set up his own production house. Yes, you read that right! Buzz also has it that he has roped in Dream Girl actress Nushrat Bharucha to play the female lead in his maiden outing as a producer. Omung Kumar has come onboard to helm the yet to be titled project.

“Raaj Shaandilyaa is reportedly launching his own production house soon. His new venture is a step in the new direction. Adding to that, it seems like his next project is also in works. If the source is to be believed, Raaj has reportedly signed Dream Girl actress Nushrat Bharucha for his first project as a producer. It will be directed by Mary Kom (2014) director, Omung Kumar,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

As mentioned above, Raaj Shaandilyaa is presently busy penning scripts for several leading producers including Ekta Kapoor and Salman Khan. For Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, Shaandilyaa has written KTina which features Disha Patani in the lead role.







Bulbul Marriage Hall, starring Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda and Sunil Grover and Daisy Shah, is his next film as a writer, which is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Both films are expected to arrive in cinemas in 2021.

