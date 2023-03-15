Website Logo
  Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Netflix announces season 3 of Delhi Crime, Mismatched and She

Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Kohli, the stars of Mismatched, also shared the good news with their fans.

(Photo credit: Netflix India/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Netflix India has announced Season 3 of some of its top-rated Hindi originals Delhi Crime, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Kota Factory, Mismatched, and She.

Except for Kota Factory, all the other series had their second season’s premiere in 2022.

Announcing the third part of their shows, Netflix India took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s time to spill and refill your coffee because our favourites are coming back for another season! A whole lot of twists, crime, drama, and shway shway is coming our way.”

Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Kohli, the stars of Mismatched, also shared the good news with their fans.

“We weren’t ready to say goodbye yet, so we’re coming back for you! #MismatchedS03,” Rohit wrote on Instagram.

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana Nipun Dharmadhikari, Mismatched follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.

Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malvade also featured in the first and second seasons of Mismatched.

Actress Shefali Shah also expressed happiness as Delhi Crime is expanding its universe.

“Madam sir is coming back with Delhi Crime Season 3..only on @netflix_in,” she wrote on Instagram.

The first season of Delhi Crime is based on the horrific 2012 Delhi gang rape. The cast of the web show comprised Shefali Shah playing the lead as Deputy Commissioner Vartika Chaturvedi. It also starred Abhilasha Singh, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and others in key roles.

Speaking of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, it depicts the lives of star wives: Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni).

