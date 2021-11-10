Monster: Mohanlal turns Lucky Singh for his next, shares first look poster

Mohanlal (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Mohanlal already has many films lined up, and on Wednesday (10), he announced a new film titled Monster. The movie will be directed by Vysakh and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

The Malayalam star took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film and share the first look poster. He tweeted, “Unveiling the Title and First Look of my new movie ‘Monster’ directed by Vysakh, scripted by Udaykrishna and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie starts rolling today! #Monster #FirstLook @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine.”

Mohanlal is looking quite good in the Sikh avatar, and we are sure his fans will be excited about Monster.

Apart from Monster, Mohanlal has movies like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Alone, Ram, 12th Man, Aaraattu, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, Bro Daddy, and L2: Empuraan lined up.

A few days ago, producer Antony Perumbavoor had announced that Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Alone, Bro Daddy, and 12th Man will be getting a direct-to-digital release.

While talking about releasing Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham on digital platform, he had stated, “We all were excited to release the movie in the theatre. However, the theatre owners weren’t even interested to discuss our demands. The decision to release the movie (Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham) via the OTT platform was made after getting approval from Mohanlal sir and director Priyadarshan.”

“We held talks with theatre owners and it was decided that the film would be screened for 21 days in theatres. For this, I was asked to get the approval of the theatre owners across the state. However, only 89 theatres agreed to our demands. Now, the theatre owners have informed us that they are not ready to agree to our demands. In such a circumstance, there is no point in releasing the movie in theatres,” he added.

We wonder if even Monster will get a direct-to-digital release.