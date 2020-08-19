Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar bags her second film?

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is on a roll. After signing her debut film, Prithviraj, opposite superstar Akshay Kumar, she has bagged her second project, an out-and-out comic-caper featuring rising Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal as the male lead. Just like Prithviraj, Yash Raj Films will produce this untitled film as well.

A source in the know informs a newswire, “Manushi has been signed opposite Vicky for the comedy YRF is producing. Vicky and Manushi will be a very interesting pairing and definitely one of the youngest and freshest romantic jodis (pairs) in Bollywood. This is Vicky’s first comedy film and Manushi will also be trying her hand in this genre for the first time.”

The source goes on to add that the forthcoming film will be a part of Yash Raj Films’ much-talked-about ‘Project 50’ venture and the official announcement regarding the same will be made on 27th September, 2020.

“This film is part of YRF’s Project 50 that is aiming to celebrate 50 years of Yash Raj Films. The official announcement of this film and the casting is set to happen on September 27th, when Aditya Chopra unveils the entire slate of the studio,” adds the source.

Before signing off, the source reveals, “Adi is handpicking the projects that make the cut for YRF Project 50 and he is very bullish on Vicky-Manushi’s film. He is confident their pairing is going to work its magic on screen.”

Speculations are rife that Yash Raj Films is planning to announce around seven to nine films on 27th September, which also coincides with the 88th birth anniversary of YRF founder and legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. Some of these projects will feature several A-listers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif to name a few.

