  • Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Entertainment

Mindy Kaling teams up with Amazon Studios to produce a Muslim rom-com

Mindy Kaling (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mindy Kaling has teamed up with Amazon Studios to produce a new Muslim rom-com. An official adaptation of Uzma Jalaluddin’s novel Hana Khan Carries On (2021), the film has Sahar Jahani on board as a writer. Kaling and Jessica Kumai Scott are set to produce under the banner of Kaling International.

The story will put a modern Muslim spin on the film The Shop Around the Corner (1940), which was later updated with You’ve Got Mail (1998).

The novel follows two competing Halal shops and a star-crossed romantic connection. Hana’s family owns a restaurant called Three Sisters in Toronto but its business is threatened when a more modern and commercial restaurant opens down the street. The only problem is Hana falls for Aydin, the owner of the competing restaurant.

Kaling, who co-created and executive produced Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever, is also busy with the production of her upcoming HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls. The first season of the 13-episode series is expected to premiere towards the end of the year. She is also executive producing and voicing the title character in Warner Bros. Animation’s upcoming HBO Max adult animated comedy Velma.

Kaling is also known for her numerous acting credits, including The Mindy Project and The Office. She also served as a writer and executive producer on The Office. The show earned six Emmy nominations.

She is also busy writing the third instalment of iconic Reese Witherspoon film Legally Blonde alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor. The multi-talented Kaling will also join forces with Goor to write an Indian-American rom-com starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

