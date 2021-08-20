Mindy Kaling opens about a devastating moment when The Office co-star made her feel insecure about her body

Mindy Kaling (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mindy Kaling, actor, writer and co-creator of the successful Netflix show Never Have I Ever, recently opened up about a time when she felt most insecure about her body, calling it a devastating moment.

This happened when she was working as a writer and actor on the acclaimed show The Office. In the writer’s room of the show, one of her co-stars suggested that her character could reduce 15 lbs. That was the moment that hit Kaling hard and made her feel most conscious about her body.

In an interview Thursday on Good Morning America, Kaling recalled the incident and said, “This is my greatest insecurity and someone just called it out. It’s really devastating.”

Kaling, who served as an actor, writer, director, and co-executive producer on The Office, added, “I had a reckoning where I am like, ‘People are scrutinizing (me), and not only are they scrutinizing (me), they are verbalizing their displeasure with how I look because I do not look a certain way’.”

The comment on her appearance struck her during a time when she was regularly getting up early to exercise in the mornings. “That kind of dissonance has really affected so much of what I write about (and) the kind of characters I play. Almost all of those kinds of things (in my work) come from something really real.”

In other news, Netflix has renewed Kaling’s Never Have I Ever for a third season. The critically acclaimed and globally successful coming-of-age teen drama stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as a feisty Indian American trying to strike a balance between her life and relationships.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.