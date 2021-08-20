Website Logo
  • Friday, August 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,589
Total Cases 32,358,829
Today's Fatalities 540
Today's Cases 36,571
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,589
Total Cases 32,358,829
Today's Fatalities 540
Today's Cases 36,571

Entertainment

Mindy Kaling opens about a devastating moment when The Office co-star made her feel insecure about her body

Mindy Kaling (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mindy Kaling, actor, writer and co-creator of the successful Netflix show Never Have I Ever, recently opened up about a time when she felt most insecure about her body, calling it a devastating moment.

This happened when she was working as a writer and actor on the acclaimed show The Office. In the writer’s room of the show, one of her co-stars suggested that her character could reduce 15 lbs. That was the moment that hit Kaling hard and made her feel most conscious about her body.

In an interview Thursday on Good Morning America, Kaling recalled the incident and said, “This is my greatest insecurity and someone just called it out. It’s really devastating.”

Kaling, who served as an actor, writer, director, and co-executive producer on The Office, added, “I had a reckoning where I am like, ‘People are scrutinizing (me), and not only are they scrutinizing (me), they are verbalizing their displeasure with how I look because I do not look a certain way’.”

The comment on her appearance struck her during a time when she was regularly getting up early to exercise in the mornings. “That kind of dissonance has really affected so much of what I write about (and) the kind of characters I play. Almost all of those kinds of things (in my work) come from something really real.”

In other news, Netflix has renewed Kaling’s Never Have I Ever for a third season. The critically acclaimed and globally successful coming-of-age teen drama stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as a feisty Indian American trying to strike a balance between her life and relationships.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INTERVIEWS
Exclusive! Shriyam Bhagnani: “I have just started; there is a long way to go ahead”
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor approached to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana
Entertainment
Atif Aslam says he still feels love he once got from India
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: If aircrafts can be operational why not movie theatres?
Entertainment
Boney Kapoor on Khushi Kapoor making her debut with Zoya Akhtar: I don’t know anything…
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee reacts to the reports of playing an antagonist in Prabhas starrer Salaar
Entertainment
Maestro: Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh starrer to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Vidya Balan, Manoj Bajpayee, Suriya, Samantha Akkineni win…
Entertainment
KGF – Chapter 2: Zee acquires the worldwide satellite rights of Yash starrer…
Entertainment
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar’s directorial starring Ranveer Singh and…
Entertainment
Netflix renews Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever for Season 3
Entertainment
Here’s why Deepika Padukone bowed out of Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra
Eastern Eye

Videos

Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
India’s Rahul tightens grip on opener’s role after chance
Mindy Kaling opens about a devastating moment when The Office…
Exclusive! Shriyam Bhagnani: “I have just started; there is a…
Ranbir Kapoor approached to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s…
Atif Aslam says he still feels love he once got…
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: If aircrafts can be operational why not…