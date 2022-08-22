Milly Alcock reveals the names of two actresses she drew inspiration from to play Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon

“If you could combine those 2 women together, I think that is Rhaenyra,” she said.

Milly Alcock (Photo by HOLLIE ADAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Milly Alcock is presently making headlines for her starring role in the much-talked-about spin-off to Game of Thrones, titled House of the Dragon. She plays young princess Rhaenyra in the HBO series, which follows the Targaryen family 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Rhaenyra is expected to become the Seven Kingdoms’ first queen regnant.

Talking to a leading publication, the 22-year-old actress revealed how she prepped for the same. She said that she binged-watched all 8 episodes of Game of Thrones as a part of her preparation.

“I understood that it was very big and very popular,” she said. “I watched it to prepare. I binged the whole 8 seasons in 2 weeks. It was intense, and I quickly became a fan and understood why everyone loved it.”

Currently based in London, Alcock was in “shock” and “disbelief” when she got to know about her casting in the show.

“I was in shock and disbelief. It took me until I was actually doing pre-production to fully process it, and allow myself to get excited about it, and stop getting the feeling that I was going to be fired,” she said. “The throne room was just so cool. Every time you stepped on set, the novelty did not wear off.”

Though the actress loved Emilia Clarke’s performance as Daenerys, she did not draw any inspiration to play Rhaenyra.

“Obviously, there are similarities in their fundamental morals as people, but ultimately they move throughout the world very differently,” she said.

She, however, admits to having drawn inspiration from Cate Blanchett in The Golden Age and Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday.

“If you could combine those 2 women together, I think that is Rhaenyra. She’s witty and cheeky, but she has to perform constantly, and live up to that regal role. But, you can see under the surface, she’s quite uncomfortable in her skin,” she concluded.