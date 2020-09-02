Meezaan Jaffrey roped in to topline Sooraj Barjatya’s son’s debut film

Veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son, Avnish Barjatya, is set to follow in his father’s footsteps and join Bollywood as a director. Yes, you read that absolutely right! According to reports, Avnish Barjatya has already locked the script for his directorial debut. He will soon finalize the primary cast for the untitled project.

Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that Kartik Aaryan was leading the race to bag the lead role in the film. But as things stand today, Aaryan is no more associated with the forthcoming project.

A source in the know informs an entertainment portal that things did not work with Kartik Aaryan and now the film has been offered to newcomer Meezaan Jaffrey who made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions’ Malaal (2019).

“It did not work out with Kartik, and now Avnish has offered the film to Meezaan Jaffrey. It is a big film mounted on a large scale, based on the backdrop of a destination wedding. It will be like a usual Rajshri family entertainer, but with a modern twist,” the source divulges.

The source goes on to reveal the real reason behind Meezan bagging the film. “There is family drama, romance and action and Avnish felt Meezaan can carry off the chocolate boy next door look and the action-packed hero avatar equally well. They have verbally agreed to team up on the film. He will soon do a recee for the same, post which the team will lock the dates and go ahead with the shoot,” the source concludes.

Meanwhile, Meezaan Jaffrey is currently busy with his much-awaited comic-caper Hungama 2, which is a sequel to the superhit film Hungama (2003). The sequel, directed by Priyadarshan, also stars Pranitha Subhash, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Paresh Rawal in principal roles.

