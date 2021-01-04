Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan to resume shoot on 6th Jan, Aishwarya likely to join - EasternEye
Trending Now

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan to resume shoot on 6th Jan, Aishwarya likely to join


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



According to reports, celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam is set to resume shoot on his forthcoming directorial Ponniyin Selvan on 6th January. Before commencing the shoot in Hyderabad, all team members have reportedly got their Covid-19 test done.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is a fictional historical drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name, boasts of an ensemble cast. While Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and a few other cast members will begin shoot from Wednesday, Tamil superstar Vikram is expected to join them in the next schedule as he is currently shooting for Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra.

We also hear that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays a double role in the high-profile film, will also join the team during the upcoming schedule. The actress was recently spotted in Hyderabad, which led to speculations that she landed in the city to commence work on Ponniyin Selvan.



Several media outlets also reported earlier that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan (2018), will be romancing Sarathkumar in the film. However, there has been no official word confirming the same.

In an earlier interview, Bachchan confirmed reuniting with Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan. She said, “I do not think it will be fair to override Mani sir and speak about the project. He is my guru. I starred in my first film ever (Iruvar) with him, and even though there is such warmth and familiarity in our professional relationship today, it is his wish to share details with the world whenever he chooses to.”

Jointly Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan is written and directed by multiple award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Well-known music director AR Rahman has composed music for the historical drama. The Tamil film will hit screens in two parts.



Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.








Most Popular

India court leaves fate of Future's $3.4 bln deal opposed by Amazon to regulators

Karthikeyan to spearhead all-Indian racing team in 2021 Asian Le Mans Series

Sonu Sood crowned top global Asian celebrity for 2020

Australia avoid T20 whitewash despite Kohli blitz

Nitin Sawhney to curate festival for Royal Albert Hall's 150th anniversary



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×