Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan to resume shoot on 6th Jan, Aishwarya likely to join

By: Mohnish Singh







According to reports, celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam is set to resume shoot on his forthcoming directorial Ponniyin Selvan on 6th January. Before commencing the shoot in Hyderabad, all team members have reportedly got their Covid-19 test done.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is a fictional historical drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name, boasts of an ensemble cast. While Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and a few other cast members will begin shoot from Wednesday, Tamil superstar Vikram is expected to join them in the next schedule as he is currently shooting for Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra.

We also hear that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays a double role in the high-profile film, will also join the team during the upcoming schedule. The actress was recently spotted in Hyderabad, which led to speculations that she landed in the city to commence work on Ponniyin Selvan.







Several media outlets also reported earlier that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan (2018), will be romancing Sarathkumar in the film. However, there has been no official word confirming the same.

In an earlier interview, Bachchan confirmed reuniting with Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan. She said, “I do not think it will be fair to override Mani sir and speak about the project. He is my guru. I starred in my first film ever (Iruvar) with him, and even though there is such warmth and familiarity in our professional relationship today, it is his wish to share details with the world whenever he chooses to.”

Jointly Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan is written and directed by multiple award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Well-known music director AR Rahman has composed music for the historical drama. The Tamil film will hit screens in two parts.







Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.





