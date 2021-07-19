Makers considering a direct-to-digital release for Taapsee Pannu’s Looop Lapeta

Tapsee Pannu (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

After receiving great response for her latest release Haseen Dillruba (2021), Taapsee Pannu is looking forward to the release of her next Looop Lapeta. The film, which is the official Hindi remake of Tom Tykwer’s German film, Run Lola Run (1998), wrapped up its shoot in February.

The latest update on Looop Lapeta is that the makers are considering a direct-to-digital release for the film. Talking to a digital publication, producer Atul Kasbekar confirmed the development.

“Given the circumstances that we are in, it is likely that we will look for an OTT premiere. It is not locked in stone yet, but if there are huge films like Toofaan, Haseen Dillruba, and so on releasing on OTT, then now it is cool to be one or the other,” informed Kasbekar.

He further added, “Technically, our film will probably rewrite a lot of chapters, which is something I am really proud of. Especially when it comes to the camera work done by an absolute genius called Yash Khanna. So just like the original Run Lola Run, which set a whole technical benchmark, I think we are going to do the same. I have told my DOP that ‘if you do not get nominated for award functions, then there is a travesty of justice’.”

Kasbekar further said that it is important that everybody working on a project is enthusiastic about what they are making. “As creative people, it is not like ‘give money, we will work’ kind of scenario. Everybody needs to be enthusiastic about the project, and you need to keep the energy going. There are three people with whom I would not hesitate to continuously work on as many projects as I can in my lifetime. They are Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Shreya Dhanwanthary. They bring lovely energy to the set, are always on time, always smiling and hard working. It is an absolute joy to collaborate with them,” concludes Kasbekar.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment, Looop Lapeta has been directed by Aakash Bhatia. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in an important role.