Mahira Khan To Star In Azaan Sami’s Next Single ‘Tu’

By Pooja Shrivastava

Actress Mahira Khan will be seen in Azaan Sami Khan’s new single Tu, the teaser of which is already creating ripples on social media.

“Tu” will be released on Eid-ul-Fitr under the banner of HUM Music. The music video is directed by Hassan Dawar.

Tu’s teaser has garnered 69,000 views and although it doesn’t give anything away about the music, the action-packed clip shows an interesting collection of shots from the yet-to-be-released video.

Sami had teased the arrival of his new single on his Instagram last week with a brief animated clip captioned as “Tu – See you on Eid!!.” The fact that Mahira was also tagged in the post triggered speculation among fans about her involvement in the new project.

The special effects and animation hint at the chemistry between the actress and the singer. The teaser ends with a sneak peek of a catchy tune playing in the background.

Azaan, the son of Adnan Sami Khan and Zeba Bakhtiar, has worked on music for movies such as Parwaaz Hai Junoon and Parey Hut Love. This year marks his debut in the world of independent singing and songwriting, with him announcing his debut album, with nine songs.

His debut single, Main Tera, is still making waves and has now crossed five million views on YouTube.