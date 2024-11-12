  • Tuesday, November 12, 2024
M5 closed after 17-year-old dies in accident

The incident occurred around 11 pm on 11 November, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old girl at the scene, according to Avon and Somerset Police.

Police said the motorway is expected to remain closed while investigations continue. (Photo credit: Avon and Somerset Police)

THE M5 is closed in both directions between junctions 24 (Bridgwater) and 25 (Taunton) after a fatal collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Her family has been informed and is being supported by a specially trained officer.

No other injuries were reported. Police said the motorway is expected to remain closed while investigations continue.

The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to recent prior police contact.

Police have asked witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call 101, referencing log number 1170 of 11 November.

