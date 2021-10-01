Lucknow schedule of Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha wraps up

Vidyut Jammwal (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role, Khuda Haafiz (2020) turned out to be an instant hit upon its premiere on Disney+ Hotstar last year. Buoyed up by the terrific response the film generated from the audience and critics, the makers announced their plans to develop Khuda Haafiz as a franchise with Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha being the second installment.

The latest update on the much-awaited sequel is that the team has wrapped up its schedule in Lucknow. A candid picture on Instagram shows the director of the film, Faruk Kabir, sitting from across the lead actor Vidyut Jammwal. The director also took to his social media account and shared a picture of a clapboard announcing the wrap-up.

As per reports, Kabir has completed almost 80% of the shoot and the remaining portion will be shot intensively in the upcoming days. The film brings back the fresh pairing of Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi one more time.

Kabir says, “I have to say that Lucknow showed us a great time. We lived like a family for almost two months. The film’s team was relentless in ensuring that we finished the day’s work as planned. We’re happy that the schedule has concluded within the intended number of days. The team is at it to be certain that we bring the audience an intense action love story very soon.”

Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha is a Panorama Studios International presentation, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Hasnain Hussaini. The film has music by Pritam with lyrics provided by Irshad Kamil.

