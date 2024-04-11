‘Hope ‘LSD 2’ sets example for girls like me,’ says trans actress Bonita Rajpurohit

Bonita Rajpurohit

By: Mohnish Singh

Transgender actress Bonita Rajpurohit, who is set to debut with Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, says she is proud to be one of the leads in the upcoming film which she hopes makes young women like her feel seen.

The film, a sequel to Banerjee’s 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, will be released on April 19.

In the follow-up, which will explore the youth in the digital era, Rajpurohit will play Kullu.

The trans community has made great strides from being almost invisible on screen to fronting a Bollywood film. According to the makers, Rajpurohit is the first transgender woman to lead a Hindi film.

“(It’s) quite a moment for me because I never thought I would be in such a position. It makes me feel really proud. The whole trans community has come a really long way.

“There was a time when trans people were not as much visible in mainstream media. But now, I see some changes and when I am part of that change, I feel honoured. I hope this sets an example to so many girls like me, who are young, who live in rural areas, and that they feel happy,” Rajpurohit told PTI in an Interview.

She said she wants to bring about “real change” in areas where the internet is yet to make inroads.

“How much you have an impact in the places where even the internet is not acceptable… For me, that is real activism or that is the real change I would like to see. This is my way of activism, to be on the screen or to be visible amongst people,” she added.

Rajpurohit, who earlier worked at a production house and as a model, said it was an honour to work with Banerjee, the acclaimed director behind the National Award-winning movie Khosla Ka Ghosla, as well as Shanghai, and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!.

“I’m glad, honoured and privileged to be working with Dibakar sir in my first film. Initially, I was nervous. I had confusion, doubts and many insecurities in my mind.

“I felt a lot of pressure also because it is a key role that plays a huge part in the story. I never felt that kind of pressure from Dibakar sir. He always gave me space to work on particular scenes. So, it’s a memorable time for me,” she said.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 also stars Paritosh Tiwari and Abhinav Singh.

Tiwari, who portrays Noor in the film, said he tried to do justice to his character.

“The part was so tricky that I could not joke about it. I wanted to do it with truth and honesty. I tried to get as close as possible (to the director’s vision). I have a feeling I am on the right track… Working with the right people. It’s been an honour working with Dibakar sir and the team,” the newcomer said.

“Everything was unexpected from casting. Actually, I was there to audition for something else and I landed up with this role. I am grateful and thankful,” added debutant Singh, who plays the role of Gamer Paapi.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures. It also stars Mouni Roy, Tushar Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, and Anu Malik.