Lokesh Kanagaraj thanks Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi as Master clocks 50 days

By: Mohnish Singh







Starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Tamil film Master (2021) has turned out to be a phenomenal success at the box-office. What makes its roaring success even more special is the fact that it has performed beyond expectations in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

The film, which released on January 13, 2021, a day before Pongal, clocked 50 days in theatres on Wednesday. Commemorating this special moment, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter and shared a behind-the-scenes video of the film’s climax. The BTS video features Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s face-off.

Thanking the two actors for the humongous success of the film, Kanagaraj wrote along with the video, "No matter how many ever times I say, it ain't enough! Thank you, Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi." The video has gone viral on the internet since.







No matter how many ever times I say, it ain’t enough!! Thank u @actorvijay na & @VijaySethuOffl na 🤜🏻🤛🏻 pic.twitter.com/1qAPXRj3IM — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) March 3, 2021

Jagadish, who co-produced Master, also tweeted about the astounding success of the film. "A long wait followed by a success that was even bigger is something very special. A feeling that is beyond words to express. Still Vaathi coming trend keeps the high going. Let's celebrate the grand 50 days of Master with a glimpse of its making!" he tweeted.







In addition to Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu, and Gouri Kishan in important roles. XB Film Creators bankrolled the project, while Seven Screens Studios distributed it. Apart from Tamil, dubbed versions of the film released simultaneously in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Tamil superstar Vijay has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for his next film. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the project. Sun Pictures is financing the yet-to-be-titled film.

