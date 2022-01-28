Lionsgate Play renews Hiccups & Hookups for Season 2 with Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar returning

Hiccups and Hookups Poster (Photo credit: Lionsgate Play/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Buoyed up by the huge success of its first Hindi original Hiccups & Hookups (2021), Lionsgate Play has renewed the series for a second season with Lata Dutta and Prateik Babbar returning to reprise their roles. Season 1 of Hiccups & Hookups emerged as the “highest watched” show on the streaming platform.

Speaking on the announcement, Rohit Jain MD Lionsgate South Asia and Networks – Emerging Markets Asia said, “After a successful season of Hiccups & Hookups, we are all set to bring viewers season 2 of the series in 2022. Our endeavour is to continue to create local original content that connects with audiences. Hiccups & Hookups brought a mass appeal that translated into fans. 2022 will be massive for Lionsgate Play with original content, and this has just raised the bar.”

Speaking on the announcement, Mrinalini Khanna, VP, Originals, Lionsgate India said, “Second seasons always pose a challenge for a show that’s done well. We fully intend to rise to the occasion by bringing back the Rao’s with an even bigger bang while also delving into the themes that the show is touched upon in the first season; family, friendship, and finding yourself. With the incredible cast, the goal for Season 2 is to showcase the deep and funny heart of the show while delivering on the entertainment quotient, and that is the reason we are going to bring Season 2 with a new director, vision, and energy.”

Actress Lara Dutta, who plays Vasudha on the show, shared her excitement, saying, “Season 1 received a phenomenal response, and I am delighted that the viewers related to Vasudha. I would like to thank our viewers for all the love they have shown me, and the entire cast. We are all set to return with another entertaining season of Hiccups & Hookups, one with a lot of twists and turns, and frankly, I can’t wait to see how Vasudha’s life shapes up from here.”

Prateik Babbar, who received a positive response for his character Akhil, said, “We are excited to bring round 2 of Hiccups & Hookups to our fans. This time expect a lot of drama, action, and adventure (pun intended). The first installment was loved and appreciated, and I’m sure the new season will add to the love.”

