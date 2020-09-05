Laxmmi Bomb to premiere on Diwali 2020

We all know that the makers of superstar Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb have decided to release the highly anticipated film on Disney+ Hotstar as theatres across India remain shuttered due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also featuring Kiara Advani in a central character, the horror-comedy was originally slated to arrive in theatres in May on the auspicious occasion of Eid. However, the rising cases of COVID-19 compelled the Indian government to impose a nationwide lockdown in an attempt to fight the pandemic. With no clarity on the reopening of theatres in the country, the makers sold the film to Disney+ Hotstar.

While the news of Laxmmi Bomb premiering directly on OTT, forgoing its theatrical release, grabbed a lot of headlines, there was no update on the official release date of the film. But now, we hear that the team has finally locked a date for the digital premiere of Laxmmi Bomb.

“Laxmmi Bomb is going to be premiered online on Diwali 2020. As of now, the date that has been decided tentatively is November 13, 2020. A little bit of post-production work is remaining which also includes some patchwork. So once Akshay Kumar returns from London after Bell Bottom shoot, the team of Laxmmi Bomb will wrap those portions. Meanwhile, the film is already on the edit table and readied to meet the deadline,” a source close to the development informs an online publication.

Well, if Laxmmi Bomb indeed premieres on Diwali, it will clash with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s comic-caper Coolie No. 1. “Jackky Bhagnani’s production venture has also been locked for a Diwali release. David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan will be premiered on Amazon Prime, who want their movie also to release on the festive occasion. This will also be the lead pair’s first film to have a direct-to-OTT release. So, this Diwali, it is going to be Akki vs VD for sure,” concludes the source.