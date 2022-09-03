Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 03, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Kuldep Sethi, the man behind Vijay Deverakonda’s irresistible physique, launches the Liger Transformation Programme

He also trains Anuskha Shetty, Raashii Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Kuldep

By: Mohnish Singh

The world has been drooling over Vijay Deverakonda’s massive transformation for the movie ‘Liger.’ Be it fitness enthusiasts or folks from the industry, people can’t stop praising the perfectly sculpted body of Vijay Deverakonda. Fans and fitness enthusiasts have been wanting to achieve a similar transformation. Well, there’s good news for all!

The man behind Vijay Deverakonda’s massive, jaw-dropping transformation, Kuldep Sethi has launched the ‘Liger Transformation Programme’ wherein he shall be training the enrolled candidates, helping them achieve their individual fitness goals. The registrations for the programme shall begin from 2nd September.

Kuldep shares, “Firstly, would like to thank everyone for showering upon us, so many compliments. It is a delightful feeling for sure. We really worked hard for this. My digital inbox has been filled with questions, and requests from fans and fitness enthusiasts expressing their eagerness to adopt Vijay’s transformation routine. This encouraged me to share this programme to benefit people on a larger scale. In the ‘Liger Transformation Programme,’ we shall adopt a realistic and sustainable approach to elevate one’s fitness level. Fitness, in its true sense, encompasses every aspect of life.”

He goes on to add, “The 12-week Liger Transformation program is designed with the idea of “Progressive Training.“ Each week builds up to the coming week making you stronger, faster, more muscular, and more toned leading you through to get the best body you ever dreamed of. As we go through this program, it will certainly get very intense and tough and sometimes you will find yourself wondering and questioning yourself as to why am I doing this? But, believe me, stay with this program, stay with the intense periods of training, stay with the brutality of this training, and at the end of it all, you will find yourself transformed into a Liger. You will be stronger than a lion and faster and muscular like a tiger!”

Kuldep Sethi is one of the most celebrated fitness coaches in the country. He also trains Anuskha Shetty, Raashii Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna.

One can register for the ‘Liger Transformation Programme’ by visiting https://kuldepsethi.com/

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Karan Johar urges to stop dividing Indian cinema into sub-categories
Entertainment
Jr NTR heaps praises on Amitabh Bachchan
Entertainment
Aamir Khan spotted for the first time after the epic failure of Laal Singh Chaddha…
Entertainment
Did Vijay Deverakonda cry after seeing dismal performance of his latest film Liger?
Entertainment
‘Shah Rukh Khan might not go all out to promote Pathaan,’ a source reveals
Entertainment
Indian-American family spends big to install Amitabh Bachchan’s life-size statue outside their New Jersey home:…
Entertainment
‘It’s been an absolute honour to make an Indian adaptation,’ says The Archies…
Entertainment
India-Pakistan soldiers groove to Sidhu Moose Wala’s song along LoC: ‘Divided by border…
Entertainment
AVS Studios announces VRUSHABHA, a multilingual high-energy drama starring megastar Mohanlal
Entertainment
‘They’re telling stories, we’re selling stars’: Anupam Kher on South vs Bollywood films…
Entertainment
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone to feature on Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes
Entertainment
John Abraham ready for ‘mission of a lifetime’ in ‘Pathaan’ first look
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Kuldep Sethi, the man behind Vijay Deverakonda’s irresistible physique, launches…
The Crown casts its Prince William and Kate Middleton for…
Kanye West calls Hollywood a ‘giant brothel’ in a series…
Father-of-four stabbed with Samurai sword by schizophrenic criticises bravery awards…
NSU leader Shaima Dallali suspended for ‘anti-Semitic’ remark
Mariah Carey clarifies she called Meghan Markle a ‘diva’ in…