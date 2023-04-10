Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Jagapathi Babu talks about North vs South cinema

‘Salman bhai is the hottest, warmest and coolest person. I have had an amazing experience working in the film,’ Jagapathi Babu said at the trailer launch.

Jagapathi Babu

By: Mohnish Singh

The trailer for the much-anticipated Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out. The film boasts several popular actors on its ensemble cast. It will also see south superstars Venkatesh Daggubati and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles.

At the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday, Jagapathi Babu reacted to the ongoing North vs South cinema debate.

“I don’t think there is any difference (between North cinema and South cinema). I think it’s one world…one global thing called cinema,” Jagapathi Babu said.

He opened up about his experience working with Salman in the action-packed film.

“Salman bhai is the hottest, warmest and coolest person. I have had an amazing experience working in the film,” Jagapathi Babu added.

Jagapathi attended the trailer launch event in style. He chose to wear a white shirt and jeans with a blue blazer. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The trailer promises high-octane action sequences.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.