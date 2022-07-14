Khloe Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson set to welcome their second child through surrogacy

Reportedly, Kardashian and Thompson aren’t in touch outside of co-parenting-related issues.

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson are expecting a child together via surrogate.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Chicago Bulls, will be parents to their second child. True was born to the couple in April 2018. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a representative for Kardashian said in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

According to a source who spoke to THR, Kardashian and Thompson have since broken up and aren’t in touch outside of co-parenting-related issues. The insider claims that Thompson’s paternity controversy involving a child who was born in early December did not come to Kardashian’s attention until after True’s sibling was conceived through a surrogate.

On their previous E! programme Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian had been vocal about her wishes to give True a sister despite her fertility issues. She currently stars with the rest of her famous family on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

She and Thompson haven’t made any public remarks about the pregnancy yet.

In an interview with THR that was released last month, Kardashian talked about how difficult it is to watch others relive difficult personal experiences, such as the most recent adultery scandal involving Thompson. “That definitely isn’t fun, but when things are so public, there’s no way around it,” she said at the time. “I mean, it’s something that I feel viewers would feel slighted or maybe [say], ‘This isn’t a docuseries, it’s not reality, because you’re not talking about this or showing this.”

According to sources, privy to Page Six, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star met her new man, the private equity investor through Kim Kardashian, her elder sister. Khloe met the anonymous man at a dinner party and reportedly they started seeing each other post that.

