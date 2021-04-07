Kartik Aaryan in talks with Sharan Sharma for a cricket-based film

By: Mohnish Singh

Kartik Aaryan, who has now tested negative for the novel coronavirus, is reportedly in talks with filmmaker Sharan Sharma for a film set against the backdrop of cricket.

Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Dharma Productions’ critically acclaimed film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), has been working on this script for some time now. Just like his first directorial, his next will also be a Dharma Productions’ venture.

A source close to the development informs a leading Indian publication that the yet-to-be-titled film is not a biopic, but a fictional tale powered by emotions and a flurry of feel-good moments.

“Kartik and Sharan have had multiple meetings over the last few months and are all set to team up on this ambitious film. It is set against the backdrop of cricket and Kartik will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer in this film. It is not a biopic, but a fictional tale loaded with emotions and feel-good elements. It is a work in progress at the moment,” says the source.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has some interesting projects lined up for release in 2021 and 2022. He recently wrapped up Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, which has now been set up at Netflix for a direct-to-digital premiere.

After recovering from the virus, the actor is now gearing up to wrap up Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in important roles. He will then move on to complete Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Laksh. The film, which is the sequel to the much-loved comic-caper Dostana (2008), is yet to resume production after lockdown.

Buzz has it that Aaryan has also bagged Cine1 Studios’ next production venture, which will be the official remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). An official announcement is awaited though.

