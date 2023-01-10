Karishma Sharma rubbishes Andrew Tate’s claims of ‘hooking up’: ‘His Instagram texts were inappropriate, I blocked him once I realised he’s a creep’

The actress said, ‘I just wanted to come out and share my side, so that people know that he is a scumbag spreading lies.’

Karishma Sharma and Andrew Tates (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Karishma Sharma has reacted to controversial influencer Andrew Tate’s claims of them hooking up. The Ragini MMS: Returns actress opened up about the media personality and debunked the claim that she ‘hooked up’ with him. She claimed that she was in for a huge shock when she stumbled upon a video that has been doing the rounds of the internet.

“He is lying,” Sharma says. “We never hooked up. I just wanted to come out and share my side, so that people know that he is a scumbag spreading lies and just wants attention. I was really happy when he was arrested.”

Recalling her meeting with Tate and his brother Tristan in around 2014, the actress adds, “When you are from Mumbai, you meet a lot of people as you often go to parties. I happened to meet him at a party at a hotel in Mumbai. When you see a good-looking person, you talk to that person, and I got along with him. We had a normal conversation. He told me he has an Indian mother, and we had a few shots.”

The actress then reveals that once Tate got to know that she is an actor he insisted on clicking a picture, the one that is now going viral on social media. “That’s all that happened. His texts on Instagram were very weird and inappropriate. So, I disconnected with him and blocked him once I realised he is a creep and he constantly disses women and I didn’t like the way he spoke about them,” Sharma adds.

“It’s not a thing of shame if you ever hooked up with someone. I would be more than okay to (admit). After 6 years, out of nowhere, he posted this. It gave me a lot of anxiety as this (whatever Tate claims) never happened. I don’t know why people are looking at me with that eye of judgment. I have so many messages just saying ‘Oh Andrew Tate’, and I have nothing to do with this guy. Even my friends questioned me and that hurt more. There are people who are very snarky about it, like “Oh you are dating Andrew Tate,’ and it kind of hurts. It pinches you when your own people ask you. My heart just sank when my friend sent me that video,” she signs off.

