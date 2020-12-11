Kareena Kapoor Khan to announce her line-up of films next year

By: Mohnish Singh







Kareena Kapoor Khan has shown her impeccable acting range again and again. Ever since debuting with Refugee (2000), she has played a wide variety of characters which have left critics and her admirers in awe. Even after two decades of her professional journey, she is still one of the most sought after actresses working in Bollywood. The versatile actress is currently looking forward to her second baby. But if you thought that she is going to take a long maternal break and stay away from the big screen for months on end, think again!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to hit the ground running weeks after delivering her second child. And from what we hear, she has greenlighted three high-profile projects which she will announce next year, right after her delivery. While details about these upcoming projects are currently under wraps, we hear that the actress will portray distinct characters in each one of them.

A source close to the diva says, “Kareena is a thorough professional. Even now, she is busy reading film scripts. Few of them have caught her attention and she is keen to give a positive nod to them. 2021 is going to be a very busy year for Kareena both on the professional and the personal front. Her fans are in for a treat as they will get to see her in some great projects. Kareena is not the one to take advice from people on life post-pregnancy. She has always believed in finding a healthy balance between work and family. She is looking forward to getting back to a film set soon.”







Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Maddock Films’ Angrezi Medium (2020), next stars in Laal Singh Chaddha. The period drama reunites her with superstar Aamir Khan after a huge gap of eight years.

