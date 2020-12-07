Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes big brands’ favourite during pregnancy

By: Mohnish Singh







There is no denying the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a force to reckon with in the Hindi film industry. Ever since starting out her acting career two decades ago, she has consistently been on the rise not only in Bollywood but in the advertising industry also. The actress has always been the leading brands’ favourite. And now, some sources reveal that the Good Newwz (2019) actress has received the maximum number of endorsements during her pregnancy. Yes, you read that right.

In her illustrious career so far, Kareena Kapoor Khan has endorsed several leading brands, ranging from gadgets, soft drinks, real estate, shampoos, soaps, and paints to sportswear and pregnancy kits.

The actor has, however, shared on several occasions that she does not believe in endorsing non-vegetarian food, alcohol-based beverages, and cigarettes. It is believed that she is one of the highest-paid female endorsers in India with the maximum number of brands to her credit, including social media endorsements.







A source says, “There are no brownie points for guessing that Kareena is a powerful name in the advertising world. Known to be a thorough professional, she has not allowed her pregnancy to stop her from working. In fact, she has received the maximum number of brand endorsement offers during her pregnancy. She continued working when she was pregnant with Taimur and things are no different this time around. There is something about Kareena that makes her the go-to face for brands across multiple categories. Brands love her because she makes for an interesting blend of fantasy and relatability.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan next stars in the hugely anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. The period drama reunites the award-winning actress with Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan after a huge gap of eight years. The duo was last seen in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012). Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha arrives in cinemas on Christmas 2021.

