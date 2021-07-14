Janhvi Kapoor to start shooting for Hindi remake of Helen in August

By: MohnishSingh

Last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), Janhvi Kapoor is set to commence work on the Hindi remake of the critically and commercially successful Malayalam film Helen (2019). A leading Indian publication reports the project is set to mount the shooting floor in August.

“The film needs to be shot at real locations but we will begin with an indoor shoot first. The production team is planning to start the shoot in August and the crew is currently in the preparation phase,” a source close to the development divulges.

Kapoor was to begin filming in June, but the extension of coronavirus restrictions in Mumbai delayed the schedule. The project is finally taking off in August. Speculation is rampant that the makers are planning to lock Mili as the official title of the remake. An official announcement is awaited though.

Mathukutty Xavier, who directed Helen in Malayalam, has been retained to direct the remake as well. The original film starred Anna Ben and Lal in prominent roles. While Janhvi Kapoor is set to play the female lead, there is no update on who has been roped in to play the male lead in the remake. Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor is producing the film in association with ZEE Studios.

Helen is a story of an ambitious, vivacious nurse who wishes to relocate to Canada for a better future. However, things take an unexpected turn when she suddenly goes missing one day.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will next star in Colour Yellow Productions’ Good Luck Jerry and Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2. While she has already wrapped up Good Luck Jerry, a major chunk of Dostana 2 is yet to be shot. The slice-of-life film was in news lately for the ouster of actor Kartik Aaryan from the lead cast.

