Janhvi Kapoor on Gunjan Saxena’s OTT release: No matter where you watch it, the impact will be good if it’s a good film

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released on Netflix on 12th August 2020. The film has received positive reviews and even audiences have loved it.

The movie has been mounted on a huge scale and recently when we interacted with Janhvi Kapoor, we asked her if she feels that the impact could have better if the movie released in theatres. To which the actress said, “I think no matter where you watch it, the impact will be good if it’s a good film. But yes, it would have been amazing for people to see it on the big screen. In fact, I saw it in a theatre room, and I think it was an amplified experience. But, our film is reaching to so many people all around the world and I think that’s such a blessing, so I would like to focus on the positive aspect of it.”

A few months ago, Janhvi in an interview had spoken about her own performance in Dhadak and had criticised a few elements in her performance. When we asked her what she has to say about her performance in Gunjan Saxena, the actress said, “I like myself in Gunjan Saxena quite a bit (laughs). But, there’s always room for improvement. I think in terms of skills and fineness there’s always polishing that one can do. One thing that I have going for me is that I find it easy to tap into emotional scenes, emotionality I understand quite well. I think rhythm and language I still need to work on. I know that the tonality of my voice is a little different and people will take some time to adjust to it.”

Further talking about a scene in the film where Gunjan has an outburst, Janhvi said, “I think it served the purpose of what my director wanted, but I think that I would have wanted to try to do it in another way. I think I took it out like I was just being confused and haphazard, not knowing what I want to say, but I am just saying it because I am so filled up. You know when you are about to break down and about to burst into tears but you are holding it back just to get your point across, I think I could have taken it that way as well.”

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been trending on Netflix in many countries.