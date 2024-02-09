  • Friday, February 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Jameela Jamil, Simone Ashley among 40 ‘legendary women’ on British Vogue cover

All 40 women gathered for the “farewell shoot” for the final issue by outgoing editor of British Vogue Edward Enninful.

Jameela Jamil and Simone Ashley (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Jameela Jamil and Simone Ashley are among the 40 ‘legendary women’ on British Vogue’s latest cover.

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Victoria Beckham, Linda Evangelista, Oprah Winfrey, Dua Lipa, and Miley Cyrus are also in the “farewell shoot” for the final issue by outgoing editor Edward Enninful.

All 40 supermodels, Hollywood stars, fashion icons, and sporting champions gathered in New York City for a “once in a lifetime” shoot with renowned photographer Steven Meisel. It is the largest number of women ever shot together for a Vogue cover. However, all the women have previously graced the front of the magazine during Enninful’s six-year tenure.

Unveiling the cover, Enninful said, “So here it is: my 76th and final edition of Vogue, six-and-a-half years and 153 cover stars later, including the 40 legendary women who feature on this cover. It has been an extraordinary ride and an absolute honour.”

She added, “As I step into my new role, as Conde Nast’s global creative and cultural advisor for Vogue, I am determined to keep championing the incredible array of voices in fashion and media and ensure we keep the energy explosion of the last few years going. We always say it, because it always needs to be said: there is a great deal yet to be done.”

Gemma Chan, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Jodie Comer, Maya Jama, and Rina Sawayama are among the British stars to be featured in the diverse line-up, which also includes Serena Williams, Iman, Selma Blair, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The full list of 40 stars:

Adwoa Aboah
Adut Akech
Simone Ashley
Victoria Beckham
Selma Blair
Naomi Campbell
Vittoria Ceretti
Gemma Chan
Jodie Comer
Laverne Cox
Cindy Crawford
Miley Cyrus
Ariana Debose
Cara Delevingne
Jourdan Dunn
Paloma Elsesser
Karen Elson
Cynthia Erivo
Linda Evangelista
Jane Fonda
Kaia Gerber
Gigi Hadid
Salma Hayek
Iman
Maya Jama
Jameela Jamil
Karlie Kloss
Precious Lee
Dua Lipa
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Kate Moss
Lila Moss
Rina Sawayama
Irina Shayk
Anya Taylor-Joy
Christy Turlington
Amber Valletta
Serena Williams
Oprah
Anok Yai

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
India to host Miss World pageant from Feb 18 to March 9
TELEVISION
‘One Day’: Ambika Mod reveals how she and co-star Leo Woodall got to know each…
NEWS
Oscars announces new award for casting directors
Entertainment
Top Tamil movies of 2023 and where to watch them
NEWS
Adarsh Gourav starts shooting for ‘Aliens’
NEWS
Amitabh seeks blessings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
NEWS
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha announce pregnancy
Entertainment
Sheeba Akashdeep: Art of living different lives
Film
‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Review: A clean, concise film marred by…
NEWS
Overwhelmed and humbled by outpouring of love: Zakir Hussain
NEWS
Anushree Mehta to helm remake of Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Bawarchi’
NEWS
Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Ghoshal to be part of ‘Coke Studio Bharat’ 2
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW