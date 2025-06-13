Jameela Jamil says Pixar’s ‘Elio’ is the hope young people need in a chaotic world

At a time when the world feels chaotic and heavy, Disney Pixar’s Elio arrives with a message that couldn’t be more relevant: kids matter, and they’re stronger than they realise.

The animated film, which had its star-studded premiere in Los Angeles this week, follows an 11-year-old boy who accidentally becomes Earth’s ambassador in outer space. Directed by Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi, Elio is Pixar’s first feature with a Mexican-Dominican lead, voiced by Yonas Kibreab. His character’s journey from an outsider on Earth to a confident connector among aliens mirrors what many young people feel today: lost, overlooked, and searching for belonging.

A story of hope in a time of unrest

Elio’s release comes as immigration protests sweep through Los Angeles and the Latino community finds itself under pressure. For co-director Sharafian, the film taps into a very current feeling of hopelessness.

“At the start, Elio sees the world in a bleak way, and a lot of us feel that,” she said on the red carpet. “But through space and friendship, he sees Earth a bit differently by the end. That shift, that spark of hope, is what we want to pass on.”





Zoe Saldaña, who plays Elio’s aunt, added that the film encourages children to express vulnerability and parents to respond with understanding rather than control. “A child knows who they are. Our job as adults is to love them unconditionally as they figure it out,” she said.

Jameela Jamil: ‘The world feels broken, but kids can fix it’

British actress and activist Jameela Jamil, who voices Ambassador Questa in the film, didn’t hold back when describing the film’s importance.

“We need hope, because the world is a dumpster fire right now,” she said. “Young people are constantly told they have no power. But this film reminds them that they do.”

She added that Elio speaks to kids directly, urging them not to wait for fame or influence to make a difference. “You don’t need to be a politician or a celebrity to change things. Just care, and act.”

Elio opens in UK and Indian cinemas on 20 June, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.