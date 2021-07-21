Jameela Jamil joins Marvel Cinematic Universe, to star in She-Hulk

Jameela Jamil (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Actress Jameela Jamil, who is known for her performance as Tahani Al-Jamil in the NBC fantasy comedy series The Good Place, is all set to join Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress has confirmed that she is a part of Marvel’s She-Hulk.

Jameela shared a video on TikTok in which she is seen rehearsing for an action sequence. The video starts with a write-up that reads, “I can’t believe I get to say this but….” And it ends with, “Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022! #SheHulk #AnythingIsPossibleKids.”

She posted the same video on Twitter and wrote, “GAH! I’ve peaked in silliness. I’m so excited! 💚 #Marvel #MCU #SheHulk #AnythingIsPossible.”

Marvel’s She-Hulk revolves around Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany. She is a lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner, who gets superpowers similar to that of Bruce (Hulk).

Reportedly, Jameela will be seen playing the role of the supervillain Titania in She-Hulk who has incredible strength.

She-Hulk is an American television series that will stream on Disney+. It is being created by Jessica Gao and will consist of ten episodes.

Apart from Tatiana Maslany and Jameela Jamil, the series also stars Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. It is scheduled to start streaming in 2022.