Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923

Entertainment

Jameela Jamil opens up about dealing with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

Jameela Jamil (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Apart from being a popular actress who has several notable acting credits to her name, Jameela Jamil is also an activist. She is the founder of the community I Weigh, which is dedicated to radical inclusivity. Not many people may not know it, but the actress has herself been dealing with an invisibility disability called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which is a group of inherited disorders that affect connective tissue.

Talking about the same, Jamil told a digital publication, “It is severe lack of collagen, just to put in the simplest terms. It means complications with your bones, teeth, joints, skin and your vital organs. Basically, nothing works properly. You look like the absolute picture of health on the outside, and you are subjected to a lifetime of doubt cast on you by people who have not lived with an invisible illness.”

The actress further added that one of the top issues people with Ehlers-Danlos face is people thinking that they are making up their symptoms and hence, are often met not with sympathy, but doubt and mockery. “That’s why it is so important for me to stay loud and proud about it so we can have more representation around Ehlers-Danlos and can get some funding,” she added.

Jamil, who has dedicated her life to activism, particularly for people with disabilities, was recently a guest on the Equal Too podcast, which highlights the incredible stories and struggles of people living with disabilities.

“For someone who maybe has just found that they have a disability, that someone they love does, or they want to be an ally for people with disabilities, this is a perfect series for you. It is full of very real conversations, but they are incredibly entertaining, too,” she said.

On the work front, Jameela Jamil recently joined the star cast of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) upcoming TV series She-Hulk.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn to start shooting for Drishyam 2 from December
Entertainment
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma’s Gadar 2 to roll in November
Entertainment
“I have been crazily looking forward to the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” says birthday girl…
Entertainment
Amid divorce rumours with Samantha, Naga Chaitanya says minute-by-minute coverage of his personal life hurtful
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh’s record label to launch 5 music videos for the hearing-impaired community
Entertainment
International Emmy Awards 2021: Aarya, Vir Das For India, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui get nominated
Entertainment
Rashmi Rocket: Trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer will give you goosebumps
Big Interview
Avantika Vandanapu: Spinning to stardom
E-GUIDE
Bringing British bhangra back
Entertainment
Dwayne Bravo teams up with Ankit Tiwari, RaOol, and other artists for song…
E-GUIDE
Pavitra Rishta 2 receives priceless audience praise
E-GUIDE
Terrific love triangle takes TV by storm
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Ajay Devgn to start shooting for Drishyam 2 from December
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma’s Gadar 2 to…
“I have been crazily looking forward to the release of…
Amid divorce rumours with Samantha, Naga Chaitanya says minute-by-minute coverage…
Ranveer Singh’s record label to launch 5 music videos for…
Jameela Jamil opens up about dealing with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome