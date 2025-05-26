Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Colourism, colonisation, and skin: Why South Asian women deserve better dermatology

Melanin is the pigment that gives skin its colour

Breaking the Bias: Rethinking Dermatology for South Asian Skin

There is nothing wrong with your skin

iStock
Kiran Singh
By Kiran SinghMay 26, 2025

“I wish I were a few shades lighter.”

“She’s pretty for a dark-skinned girl.”

“Don’t go in the sun - you’ll get too dark.”

If you grew up South Asian, chances are you’ve heard comments like these. They don’t just sting in the moment. They stay. They shape how we see ourselves - and our skin.

On International Skin Pigmentation Day (25 May), we are not just spotlighting a dermatological issue. We are unravelling decades of internalised racism, colourism, and colonial trauma - still embedded in the fabric of our communities and beauty norms.

Pigmentation is natural. Prejudice is not.

Melanin is the pigment that gives skin its colour. South Asian women (usually skin types IV–VI) have naturally higher melanin levels, which help protect against UV rays. But we’re also more prone to certain skin conditions: melasma, acne scarring, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

These aren’t rare. They’re common and treatable - but misdiagnosis and inadequate advice are rampant.

A 2023 study in The Journal of Clinical Dermatology confirmed that patients with darker skin tones are less likely to be referred to dermatologists and more likely to be prescribed ineffective treatments.

We deserve better. We deserve culturally safe care - from products that support our skin, to professionals who understand its unique needs.

The right routine for brown skin

Daily:

  • Broad-spectrum SPF 30+ (essential - even indoors)
  • Mild, non-stripping cleanser
  • Vitamin C in the morning, niacinamide or azelaic acid at night
  • Fragrance-free moisturiser that protects the skin barrier

Weekly:

  • Lactic acid or mandelic acid exfoliant (avoid scrubs)
  • Bakuchiol or retinol (2–3x per week for cell renewal)
  • Facial massage with nourishing oil for glow and lymphatic health

Holistic care:

  • Hydration, sleep, a balanced diet, and movement
  • Journaling, meditation, and internal healing around self-image

Inclusive experts, community-led care

Thankfully, more UK experts are stepping forward:

  • Dr Anjali Mahto – Medical voice advocating for inclusive care
  • Dr Ophelia Veraitch – Specialist in pigmentation & midlife skin
  • The Black Skin Directory – Excellent, inclusive resource
  • Skin of Colour Society – Research, education and empowerment

Ethical brands to explore: Skin + Me, Epara, Dr Sam’s Skincare, Facetheory

But even with the right routine or expert help, we must go deeper into our homes, our histories, and our heads.

Let’s talk about colourism

Colourism isn’t just “a preference.” It’s a by-product of colonisation, casteism, patriarchy, and capitalism. It’s the reason fairness creams still sell. It’s why many mothers tell their daughters to avoid the sun or wear makeup several shades lighter.

We must name it to heal it.

At The Sattva Collective, we believe healing is both personal and political. Whether you’re navigating pigmentation in midlife or trying to unlearn inherited shame, you are not alone. There is nothing wrong with your skin.

There is something wrong with a world that made you believe otherwise.

colonial traumacolourismculturally safe caredermatological issuehealing processinclusive expertsinternalised racismmelanin levelsskin conditionsskin pigmentation daysouth asian womeninternational skin pigmentation day

Related News

jaishankar-anand-getty
Asia

India, Canada seek to rebuild diplomatic relations

5 subtle clues from Jade Thirlwall’s solo show that point to a Little Mix reunion
Entertainment

5 subtle clues from Jade Thirlwall’s solo show that point to a Little Mix reunion

Liverpool trophy parade
Sports

Liverpool trophy parade floods the city as Werner promises a big summer ahead

Alia Bhatt calls Fahadh Faasil a fantastic actor and reveals 'Aavesham' is among her favourite films
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt calls Fahadh Faasil a fantastic actor and reveals 'Aavesham' is among her favourite films

More For You

Gir lions Gujarat

For travellers, conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts

iStock

10 things to know about Gir lions and why nature lovers are heading to Gujarat

Asiatic lions, once on the brink of extinction, are thriving again, thanks largely to the efforts centred around Gujarat’s Gir National Park. In 2025, the population of these rare lions was reported at 891, up from 674 in 2020, marking a 32 per cent increase over five years. For travellers, conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts, this remarkable recovery is reason enough to explore one of India’s greatest ecological success stories.

Here are ten essential facts and features that make the Gir lions and their habitat a must-visit:

Keep ReadingShow less
Waitrose Responds to Demand With Pistachio Chocolate Debut

The launch builds on the popularity of the No.1 Cracking Pistachio Easter Egg

Waitrose.com

Waitrose unveils new pistachio chocolate bar after surge in demand

Waitrose has launched its first own-label pistachio chocolate bar, expanding its premium No.1 range in response to growing consumer interest in pistachio-flavoured treats.

The new product, officially titled the No.1 White Chocolate & Pistachio Nuts with Sea Salt bar, is designed to offer a unique twist on the pistachio chocolate trend. Made with pistachio paste blended into white chocolate, the bar has a distinctive green hue and includes chopped pistachios for added crunch and flavour.

Keep ReadingShow less
National Trust’s Croome Court café

Situated within a restored RAF Defford wartime building

Brian Bull

National Trust’s Croome Court café awarded Gold Certificate for food safety

The National Trust’s Croome Court café, near Upton-upon-Severn in Worcestershire, has been awarded a Gold Certificate of Excellence in recognition of its consistently high standards in food safety.

Situated within a restored RAF Defford wartime building, the café is known for offering a selection of hot and cold food, as well as a variety of drinks. The National Trust has praised the café’s team for their efforts in maintaining high hygiene standards.

Keep ReadingShow less
NHS to launch mental health

This is an attempt to ensure calm environment for people suffering mental health crisis

gettyimages

NHS to launch mental health A&Es across England

The National Health Service (NHS) is launching a network of mental health emergency units across England to help ease hospital overcrowding.

The specialist mental health crisis centres offer 24 hour service for the patients with suicidal thoughts, or having symptoms like psychosis or mania.

Keep ReadingShow less
Displays at Chelsea Flower Show plant seeds of change

Manoj Malde with Sheila Das

Displays at Chelsea Flower Show plant seeds of change

IF THERE was ever a time for the British Asian community and especially Eastern Eye readers to join the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), it is now in the wake of the Chelsea Flower Show.

The weather varies from one year to the next, but after one of the sunniest springs on record, the blooms at Chelsea 2025 have been spectacular.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc