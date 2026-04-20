Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ralph Lauren’s £420 India-inspired piece sparks another culture credit row

The cotton wrap skirt is described as inspired by traditional Bandhani tie-dye techniques and motifs

Ralph Lauren’s £420 India-inspired piece sparks another culture credit row

The price point has triggered debate on social media

X/ thetatvaindia
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 20, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Ralph Lauren faces criticism for selling a Bandhani-inspired skirt priced at about £420
  • Product described as inspired by traditional Bandhani tie-dye techniques on official website
  • Social media users question lack of credit to Indian textile artisans
  • Debate follows earlier controversy over jhumka-inspired runway styling
  • Bandhani is an ancient Indian textile craft with roots going back thousands of years

Luxury brand faces criticism again over South Asian inspiration

Fashion brand Ralph Lauren is under renewed scrutiny after listing a Bandhani-style wrap skirt priced at around £420 on its official website.

The reaction follows an earlier controversy where the brand was criticised for featuring Indian-style jhumkas on the runway without acknowledging their cultural origin.

£420 skirt draws debate online

The cotton wrap skirt is described as inspired by traditional Bandhani tie-dye techniques and motifs. It features a tied waist, A-line shape, side pockets and a printed finish.

The price point has triggered debate on social media, with users questioning both the cost and the absence of credit to Indian craftsmanship.

One user on X asked, “Why Ralph Lauren, why?” arguing that the design draws heavily from Indian textile traditions without proper acknowledgment.

Cost versus luxury pricing sparks discussion

Some social media users highlighted that Bandhani fabric in India typically costs between £2 and £5 per metre. Based on this estimate, they argued the raw material cost of the skirt would be significantly lower than its retail price.

Others defended the brand, saying luxury pricing reflects design, branding and global positioning rather than material cost alone.

The conversation reflected a wider divide between cultural inspiration and luxury fashion economics.

Bandhani: a centuries-old textile tradition

Bandhani is a traditional Indian tie-dye craft where fabric is tightly bound into small knots before being dyed to create intricate patterns.

The technique is strongly associated with Gujarat and Rajasthan and is widely used in sarees, dupattas and dress materials.

Historical references trace similar tie-dye practices back to the Indus Valley Civilisation, with early visual examples seen in 6th-century Ajanta cave paintings.

Today, Bandhani continues to be produced in regions such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Rajkot and Ajmer.

A familiar debate in global fashion

The latest criticism has revived a broader discussion about global fashion houses drawing from South Asian textile traditions without consistent acknowledgement.

While cultural inspiration is common in luxury design, critics argue that credit to origin communities and artisans is often missing when designs reach international markets.

The reaction around Ralph Lauren reflects an ongoing debate over where inspiration ends and recognition begins in global fashion.

indian culturebacklashluxury brandralph lauren

Related News

Why Do Energy Crashes Happen During Workouts?
Fitness

Why Do Energy Crashes Happen During Workouts?

Neha Nagar
Lifestyle

Neha Nagar: The creator bringing clarity, confidence and power to money conversations

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

queen elizabeth ii
Lifestyle

Buckingham Palace to unveil never-seen outfits of Queen Elizabeth II in an iconic fashion exhibition

More For You

Triptii Dimri

The announcement comes alongside the launch of the brand’s Summer Signature campaign

Getty Images

Triptii Dimri becomes face of Victoria’s Secret’s India move in new campaign

Highlights

  • Triptii Dimri named first Indian brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret
  • Move marks a first for the brand’s presence in India
  • Summer Signature campaign focuses on comfort and confidence
  • Follows earlier runway appearances by Indian-origin models

Landmark moment for Indian representation

Triptii Dimri has become the first Indian brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret, marking a notable step for the brand’s engagement with the Indian market.

While Indian-origin models have featured in its shows before, the company has not previously appointed an ambassador from India.

Keep ReadingShow less