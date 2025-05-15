Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

The Sattva Collective launches to support South Asian women through midlife and menopause

The Sattva Collective is now preparing to roll out its 2025 programme

The Sattva Collective launches to support South Asian women

The initiative will empower more women to speak openly about their health

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 15, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A new community-led initiative has been launched in the UK to provide culturally sensitive support for South Asian women navigating midlife and menopause.

The Sattva Collective, founded by certified Midlife and Menopause Coach Kiran Singh, officially launched on 14 May 2025 as a registered Community Interest Company (CIC). It is the first initiative in the UK focused specifically on the experiences of South Asian women during what Singh describes as a “deeply personal and often stigmatised” phase of life.

“South Asian women are navigating physical, emotional, and identity shifts in silence – often without the language, space, or support to talk about it,” Singh said. “The Sattva Collective is here to change that. We are reclaiming midlife as a powerful, transformative time – and doing it together.”

The name 'Sattva' is drawn from Sanskrit, referring to clarity, balance, and inner peace – values reflected in the collective’s approach.

The organisation will offer a range of services throughout the year, including:

  • Monthly community meet-ups in local cafés
  • Educational workshops on hormone health, mental well-being, and cultural stigma
  • An annual flagship Midlife Summit launching in January 2026
  • Public awareness campaigns and digital resources
  • One-to-one and group coaching sessions

Singh, who is of Indian heritage, aims to address the gaps in both mainstream and cultural conversations around menopause. According to her, many South Asian women face barriers to accessing support due to stigma, lack of awareness, and limited representation in public discourse.

The Sattva Collective is now preparing to roll out its 2025 programme and is actively seeking funding, sponsorship, and community partners to expand its reach and resources.

Describing midlife as “not a crisis, but a calling,” Singh hopes the initiative will empower more women to speak openly about their health and experiences, while building a supportive community.

Further details about upcoming events and resources will be made available through the collective’s official channels in the coming weeks.

communityled initiativeculturally sensitive supportempowermentmidlife and menopausephysical emotional identity shiftssouth asian womenthe sattva collective

Related News

Diddy Caught on Camera in Violent 2016 Assault on Cassie Ventura
Entertainment

Sean Diddy Combs caught on camera throwing vase and dragging Cassie Ventura during 2016 hotel assault

Connie Francis
Lifestyle

‘Pretty Little Baby’ by Connie Francis goes viral 63 years after its release

Sandhya R
Asia

Kerala councillor in UK unable to afford husband's funeral, faces debt crisis

Netflix Tudum 2025: 10 shows and films
Entertainment

Netflix Tudum 2025: 10 shows and films we’re already obsessed with before the event even airs

More For You

Zepbound Surpasses Wegovy in Groundbreaking Weight Loss Study

This may influence future decisions on treatment options for obesity patients

iStock

Eli Lilly's Zepbound outshines Wegovy in weight loss trial results

Eli Lilly announced on Sunday that its weight-loss drug, Zepbound, outperformed Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in a head-to-head trial, showing superior results across five weight-loss targets, including waist circumference reduction.

This trial, the first of its kind comparing the two widely used obesity medications, offers Eli Lilly a competitive advantage as it aims to secure broader insurance coverage in the rapidly growing obesity drug market, which is projected to exceed $150 billion annually by the next decade.

Keep ReadingShow less
Global Nursing Inequality Exposed in New Report on Nurses Day

The WHO forecasts a continued reduction in the global nursing shortage

iStock

International Nurses Day: Report shows the poorest regions face 70% shortages of nurses

The global nursing workforce has grown by nearly two million over the past five years, yet major disparities in distribution continue to impede progress towards universal health coverage (UHC) and global health goals, according to the State of the World’s Nursing 2025 report released on 12 May by the World Health Organization (WHO), International Council of Nurses (ICN), and partners.

As of 2023, there are 29.8 million nurses worldwide, up from 27.9 million in 2018. The report also notes a decline in the global nursing shortage, from 6.2 million in 2020 to 5.8 million in 2023. However, the report cautions that the improvements are not evenly shared across regions and income levels, leaving many low- and middle-income countries struggling with persistent shortfalls.

Keep ReadingShow less
Naga Munchetty’s IUD Experience Sparks Call for Better Women’s Healthcare

Munchetty has become an advocate against medical misogyny

Getty

Naga Munchetty passed out during an IUD fitting, says women deserve better treatment

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has spoken out about the severe pain she experienced during the fitting and removal of an intrauterine device (IUD), revealing she passed out twice during the procedure. She has called for greater transparency around the potential discomfort associated with the contraceptive and criticised what she describes as a culture of “medical misogyny”.

Speaking on the Life of Bryony podcast, Munchetty, 50, said she wanted more women to be fully informed about the realities of the procedure. She urged medical professionals to be honest about the potential for pain and to offer pain relief options, including anaesthetic, more readily.

Keep ReadingShow less
Canned beans recall

Soy allergy is more prevalent in infants and young children

iStock

Canned beans recalled across 23 US states over potentially life-threatening allergen risk

A major recall of canned beans has been issued across 23 US states due to the presence of an undeclared allergen that could pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on 2 May that Vietti Food Group, based in Nashville, Tennessee, is recalling 4,515 cases of Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans after discovering that the product contains undeclared soy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ozempic

A dramatic shift in the weight-loss market

iStock

WeightWatchers seeks debt relief through US bankruptcy as Ozempic reshapes industry

WW, formerly WeightWatchers, has filed for bankruptcy in the United States as it faces mounting debt and major shifts in the health and wellness sector, particularly due to the rising popularity of Ozempic.

The company has entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, allowing it to restructure around $1.15 billion (£860 million) in debt while continuing day-to-day operations. WW stressed there would be no disruption to its services, with workshops, digital tools, and telehealth support remaining fully accessible to members.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc